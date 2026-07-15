Can Anyone Charge Ships To Cross The Strait Of Hormuz? Why Trump's 20% Fee Plan Failed 

Why did experts question Trump's proposal?

Shipping and legal experts raised several concerns about the lack of explanation of how the 20% fee would be calculated, whether on the value of cargo, shipping costs or another benchmark. The proposal appeared to contradict Washington's long-standing support for freedom of navigation. The US would also have struggled to guarantee complete security for commercial shipping in an active conflict zone. As per The Indian Express, the plan could have forced shipping companies to choose between complying with US or Iranian demands, exposing them to retaliation from either side.