'Committing Harakiri': Plea Seeking Medical Aid for Sonam Wangchuk; HC Asks Response From Centre, State

The Delhi High Court has sought responses from the Centre and the Delhi government on a PIL seeking urgent medical aid for activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike.
The petition urges authorities to provide immediate medical treatment, including life-saving nutritional support if necessary, citing Wangchuk's deteriorating health.
The plea argues that while peaceful protest is a fundamental right, the state also has a constitutional duty to protect the life and health of protesters.
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Centre and the Delhi government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking urgent medical intervention for activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.
The petition raises concerns over Wangchuk's deteriorating health and seeks immediate steps to ensure he receives essential medical care, even through force-feeding if necessary.
Wangchuk Committing ‘Harakiri’
The PIL mentioned that Wangchuk was committing Harakiri, a Japanese term used to describe the act of taking one’s life in front of the nation.
“This humble petition ventures to bring to the attention of this court a very sad and unfortunate situation whereby a social human rights activist who is on protest in exercise of his fundamental rights against a highly criticised govt action is virtually committing Harakiri, the famous Japanese term for taking one’s own life in front of the nation,” the petitioner stated.
PIL Seeks Immediate Medical Intervention
Filed by advocate Rakesh Kumar Saini, the PIL urges the court to direct authorities to provide necessary medical assistance to Wangchuk, citing his "life-threatening" health condition.
The plea also seeks directions to administer vital liquid diets, proteins, vitamins and other essential nutrients, including through force-feeding if medically required, to prevent further deterioration in his condition.
The petitioner argued that Wangchuk is exercising his fundamental right to peaceful protest and that protecting the life of a protester is a constitutional obligation of the state.
The plea states that "holding a peaceful protest at a public place is a fundamental, democratic right of the citizen," adding that any impediment to such protests would undermine democratic values.
The petition further argues that governments have intervened in similar situations in the past to save the lives of hunger-striking protesters.
It contends that such intervention has been viewed as the discharge of the state's constitutional and public duty rather than as an infringement of democratic rights.
Fasting for 18 Days
The Climate activist has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. This is his 18th day of fasting.
During his fast, Wangchuk’s health has rapidly deteriorated. Abhiit Dipke claimed that he had lost more than 8 Kgs in weight since his fast began.
Multiple political leaders have either visited him at the protest site or showed solidarity online or through other means. The Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and AAP leader, Atishi visited Wangchuk a few days ago. Ex-Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also be visiting the site on July 16.
According to Dipke, he has also talked with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray over phone. Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has also expressed concerns over Wangchuk’s health an appealed him to end his strike.