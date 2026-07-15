Delhi Cabinet approves Right to Service Bill with penalties for delayed services.
New law introduces digital tracking, automatic appeals and stronger official accountability measures.
Citizens will receive notified government services within fixed timelines under proposed legislation.
Delhi Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Delhi Right of Citizen to Time Bound and Ease of Delivery of Service Bill, 2026, proposing a statutory right for citizens to receive notified government services within prescribed timelines and introducing penalties for officials responsible for unjustified delays.
The proposed legislation will replace the Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound Delivery of Services) Act, 2011. According to the government, the new framework seeks to strengthen accountability in public service delivery through greater use of digital technology.
A key provision of the Bill is a penalty mechanism for delays in service delivery. Officials may be fined ₹250 per day, subject to a maximum of ₹5,000, if a service is delayed without sufficient justification. The Bill also provides for a one-time penalty ranging from ₹250 to ₹5,000 if an application is rejected without proper justification. No penalty will be imposed without giving the concerned official an opportunity to present an explanation.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Bill aims to ensure that citizens receive notified government services within prescribed timelines while making government departments and officials more accountable for delays and negligence. She said the legislation would promote transparent, technology-driven and citizen-centric governance, and that it aligns with the Centre's emphasis on administrative reforms and digital governance.
Under the proposed law, the Delhi Government will notify the services covered under the Act, the timelines for their delivery and the designated officers responsible for providing them.
The Bill provides for complete digitisation of the service delivery process. Citizens will be able to submit applications online, receive a unique application number and track the status of their applications in real time. Departments will also monitor service delivery digitally to ensure adherence to prescribed timelines.
Right To Service
The proposed legislation also introduces an automatic escalation mechanism. If a designated officer fails to deliver a service within the stipulated period, the case will automatically be treated as an appeal before the Citizen Grievance Redressal Authority. If no decision is taken within the prescribed time at that level, the matter will automatically be escalated to the proposed Delhi Right to Service Commission.
The Bill provides for the appointment of a Citizen Grievance Redressal Authority in every department. These authorities will hear appeals relating to delays in service delivery or rejection of applications, direct delivery of services where necessary, determine responsibility for delays and initiate penal proceedings where required. As a general rule, appeals are to be disposed of within 30 days.
It also proposes the establishment of an independent statutory Delhi Right to Service Commission comprising a Chairperson and other Members. The Commission will hear second appeals, oversee implementation of the law, inspect government offices, recommend departmental action against negligent officials and suggest the inclusion of additional services under the Act. It will also recommend administrative reforms, conduct inquiries on its own, review its decisions in accordance with the law and publish an annual report on service delivery and implementation of the legislation.
According to CM Gupta, once implemented, the law is expected to ensure time-bound delivery of government services, reduce repeated visits to government offices, improve transparency through digital tracking, strengthen accountability of officials and provide an effective grievance redressal mechanism.