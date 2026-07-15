Amarnath Yatra: Over 6200 Pilgrims Leave Jammu for Kashmir Base Camps

A fresh batch of 6,251 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here early Wednesday for the twin base camps of the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir amid multi-tier security arrangements, officials said.
The 14th batch comprised 3,266 pilgrims heading for the traditional 48-km Pahalgam route in the Anantnag district, while 2,985 pilgrims opted for the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in the Ganderbal district.
The pilgrims left in a convoy of 230 vehicles, the officials said.
With the departure of the latest batch, a total of 99,287 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for the annual pilgrimage since the yatra began on July 2, they said.
The officials said more than three lakh pilgrims have so far paid obeisance at the naturally formed ice lingam of Lord Shiva at the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine.
The Bhagwati Nagar base camp echoed with the chants of "Bam Bam Bhole", "Har Har Mahadev" and "Jai Barfani Baba Ki" as devotees embarked on the pilgrimage.
Many pilgrims also expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the administration for the smooth conduct of the yatra.
The 57-day annual Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 28.