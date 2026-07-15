Sir process in delhi extended final rolls to be published on oct 19 ec

SIR Process in Delhi Extended, Final Rolls to be Published on Oct 19: EC

P PTI Published at: 15 July 2026 5:49 pm

The Election Commission extended the schedule of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi where the final voters' list will be published on October 19

P PTI Published at: 15 July 2026 5:49 pm

SIR Process in Delhi Extended, Final Rolls to be Published on Oct 19: EC Photo: File Pic