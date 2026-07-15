Arunachal: Strategic Damin-Huri Border Outpost Reconnected as Temporary Bridge Built in Record Time

According to the report, the bridge was swept away on Monday, completely cutting off the sensitive frontier region and disrupting the movement of residents, essential commodities, emergency services, and security personnel.
In a swift and coordinated response, the Kurung Kumey district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu, launched an intensive restoration operation in collaboration with the 85 Road Construction Company (RCC) of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).
Working day and night relentlessly despite continuous rainfall and treacherous terrain, the joint team constructed a temporary log bridge to resume the movement of people and essential items, the report said.
The administration credited the success of the operation to the seamless coordination between the engineering teams, administrative staff, and the local community, whose active cooperation proved vital.
Simultaneously, the district administration activated its Quick Response Team (QRT), which rushed to ground zero in Damin-Huri and Parsi Parlo.
The QRT conducted on-the-spot inspections of the flood devastation, interacted with affected families, and ensured the immediate distribution of relief materials and assistance.
Given Damin-Huri's status as an important border outpost near the international boundary, the disruption carried significant strategic implications, making the rapid restoration of the link a matter of national security alongside public welfare, officials said.
With the temporary bridge now operational, the flow of essential supplies and emergency services to the border zone has resumed.
Meanwhile, the district administration has urged the public to remain vigilant as heavy monsoon rains continue to lash the region, warning of potential fresh landslides and flash floods.
Emergency restoration teams have been kept on standby to handle any further eventualities, the report added.