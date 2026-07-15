Arunachal: Strategic Damin-Huri Border Outpost Reconnected as Temporary Bridge Built in Record Time

P PTI Published at: 15 July 2026 5:03 pm

Road connectivity to the strategically vital border outpost of Damin-Huri in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district was restored in record time on Wednesday after a flash flood had washed away a key bridge, an official report said

P PTI Published at: 15 July 2026 5:03 pm