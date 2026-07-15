What Is Europe’s New Ballistic Missile Shield Plan And Why Is Ukraine Involved?

Nine European countries and Ukraine have launched the Integrated Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition, a programme aimed at creating a shared European missile defence architecture through collective effort, technological cooperation and shared industrial capacity. Announced on Monday in Paris, the initiative brings together some of Europe’s largest defence industries and Ukraine, the only country on the continent with real combat experience against ballistic missile attacks. Although the coalition has described the plan as “purely defensive”, its creation comes as Russia’s ballistic missile campaign against Ukraine has placed pressure on Europe’s limited existing systems.