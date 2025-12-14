Zelenskyy Signals NATO Compromise to End Ukraine War

According to Russian sources earlier this year, Putin wants major Western nations to make a "written" commitment not to expand NATO, which is led by the United States, eastward. This is short for officially excluding Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova, and other former Soviet republics from membership.

As he prepared to meet with U.S. envoys and European allies in Berlin to put an end to Europe's bloodiest conflict since World War Two, Zelenskyy had earlier asked for a "dignified" peace and promises that Russia would not invade Ukraine again.