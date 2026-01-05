Leeds United 1-1 Manchester United, Premier League: Matheus Cunha Earns Point For Red Devils
Matheus Cunha rescued a point for Manchester United in a 1-1 draw at Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday (January 4, 2026). The Brazil forward equalized for United after U.S. international Brenden Aaronson put Leeds in front in the second half at Elland Road. Aaronson opened the scoring in the 62nd, but Cunha levelled three minutes later. Cunha was close to firing a winner late in the match with a curling shot from outside the box that struck the outside of the post. United have lost just two of their last 14 games in the league, but six draws during that run have seen Ruben Amorim's team struggle to keep pace with the top three in the standings.
