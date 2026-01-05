Leeds United 1-1 Manchester United, Premier League: Matheus Cunha Earns Point For Red Devils

Matheus Cunha rescued a point for Manchester United in a 1-1 draw at Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday (January 4, 2026). The Brazil forward equalized for United after U.S. international Brenden Aaronson put Leeds in front in the second half at Elland Road. Aaronson opened the scoring in the 62nd, but Cunha levelled three minutes later. Cunha was close to firing a winner late in the match with a curling shot from outside the box that struck the outside of the post. United have lost just two of their last 14 games in the league, but six draws during that run have seen Ruben Amorim's team struggle to keep pace with the top three in the standings.

Leeds United Vs Manchester United Premier League match-Wilfried Gnonto
Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto, left, and Manchester United's Luke Shaw battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United in Leeds, England. | Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP
Leeds United Vs Manchester United Premier League match-Matheus Cunha
Manchester United's Matheus Cunha, center, celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United in Leeds, England. | Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP
Leeds United Vs Manchester United Premier League match-Brenden Aaronson
Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United in Leeds, England. | Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP
Leeds United Vs Manchester United Premier League match-Jaka Bijol
Leeds United's Jaka Bijol, left, and Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United in Leeds, England. | Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP
Leeds United Vs Manchester United Premier League match-Patrick Dorgu
Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu, left, and Leeds United's Gabriel Gudmundsson battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United in Leeds, England. | Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP
Leeds United Vs Manchester United Premier League match-Benjamin Sesko
Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko, left, and Leeds United's Anton Stach battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United in Leeds, England. | Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP
