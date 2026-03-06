US-Israel Attack On Iran And Lessons From The 12-Day War

The Trump administration hopes a short brutal war will be able to achieve its goals

J
John Cherian
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Pro-government demonstrators of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Pro-government demonstrators chant slogans as they hold pictures of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a protest against the ongoing U.S.-Israeli military campaign after Friday prayers at the Imam Khomeini Grand mosque in Tehran, Iran, Friday, March 6, 2026 AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Americans have signalled that the Kurds in northern Iraq are getting ready to attack Iran

  • Draconian American sanctions had a very adverse impact on the Iranian middle class.

  • From 2011 to 2019, nine million middle class Iranians were pushed into poverty

Despite the Iranian government engaging in diplomatic efforts to stave off a military conflict in the region, their country has once again been subjected to war. Senior Iranian officials had conveyed a degree of optimism when the indirect negotiations with the Americans were going on. Iran had agreed to give significant concessions relating to the contentious nuclear issue. According to the Omani foreign minister, Badr bin Hamad al Musaidi who was privy to the talks, Tehran had agreed to permanently degrade its stock of enriched uranium along with the assurance that it will never opt for nuclear weapons.

The Iranians have the least trust in the current American administration. After all the Americans had attacked Iranian nuclear facilities in June last year in coordination with Israel during the 12-day war, even as negotiations were going on between Tehran and Washington.  President Donald Trump in his first term had ordered the assassination of Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Iran’s top general, while he was on a diplomatic mission to Baghdad.

After the recent protests which broke out in Iran, one of the most widespread since the 1979 revolution, President Donald Trump had once again amplified the calls for regime change in the country and threatening to use military force to achieve this goal. There is growing evidence that the Americans had a role to play in the widespread street protests that erupted at the end of last year. The portrait of Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of the late Shah, was prominently displayed by sections of the protestors in cities like Tehran. The Shah was re-installed in power in 1953 by the United States and the United Kingdom after the overthrow of Muhammad Mossadegh, the popularly elected leader of Iran. It was the first coup orchestrated by the CIA and MI6 to retain control of energy assets in a third country.

Related Content
A man carries an Iranian flag to place on the rubble of a police facility struck during the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. - AP
The Dangerous American Plot To Destabilise Iran
Israel has issued evacuation orders for parts of southern Lebanon. - AP
US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye
Representative image: The conflict has spread to Lebanon, where Israel has struck Iran-backed Hezbollah positions and begun ground operations. - | Photo: AP/Oded Balilty
US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran
War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates - Source: AP
War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates
Related Content

The Mujahedin e Khalq (MeK), which is also supported by western intelligence, also played a big part in fomenting the deadly violence which lasted for almost two weeks. The MeK was once branded a terrorist organisation by Western governments but now gets open support from the West and Israel. The MeK is claiming that 1499 of its members were killed in the protests. During the eight-year war Iran fought with Iraq, the MeK fought on the side of Iraq. That war itself was instigated by Washington. The war which started just a year after the overthrow of the Shah, was instigated by Washington. But despite Saddam Hussein’s Iraq being supported militarily by the US and to a lesser extent by Russia, the war ended in a stalemate. But more than a million people on both sides perished.

Troubled Past: Revolutionaries burning a portrait of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi in Tehran during the Iranian Revolution in February 1978 - | Photo: Getty Images
Many Folds Of The Persian Carpet

BY Iftikhar Gilani

During the last round of protests, a small but vociferous section of the protestors had called for foreign military intervention to bring about regime change.  Reza Shah’s closest advisers had said that American military intervention “is inevitable”.  Reza Shah, speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Conference, had urged the Trump administration not to waste time on negotiations and to speed up plans for a military attack.

More and more information about the involvement of the West in the violent events of January is coming out. The Wall Street Journal has reported that more than 6000 Starlink terminals purchased by the US State Department were smuggled into Iran after the demonstrations broke out and the curtailment of the internet by the government.

An official Mossad account urged Iranians to take to the streets declaring that “we are with you in the field”. Israel’s Channel 14 said that foreign actors are arming protestors and that is the reason why “hundreds of regime personnel were killed”. Trump himself was urging protestors to take over institutions of government. He encouraged them by saying that the US “was locked and loaded” to protect the protestors. The American and Israeli military intervention came two months later but by all accounts, the majority of Iranians have chosen to rally behind the flag of the Islamic Republic.

The main reason why the Iranians took to the streets was to protest against the dire state of their economy. Decades of draconian American sanctions had taken their toll. American officials have not shied away from taking credit for driving the Iranian economy off the rails. The American Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent told the US Senate that what the administration had done “was to create a serious dollar shortage” in Iran. He said this led to the collapse of one of Iran’s largest banks. “The central bank had to print money, the Iranian currency went into a free fall, inflation exploded, and hence we have seen Iranian people out on the streets”, he added.  Mike Pompeo, during his stint as the American secretary of state in the earlier Trump administration, had told BBC that “if Iranians want their people to eat” they will have to give in to American demands.

Research papers published in western academic journals have shown that the draconian American sanctions have had a very adverse impact on the Iranian middle class. Without the sanctions, the middle class would have expanded by 17 per cent. From 2011 to 2019, nine million middle class Iranians were pushed into poverty. The two years (2014-16) during which the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) remained in force, the Iranian economy grew by more than 6 per cent.

The Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian has said that the US and its partners “rode on our problems” and are continuing to seek the fragmentation of Iranian society.

The Trump administration now hopes that a short brutal war will be able to achieve those goals. The Americans have signalled that the Kurds in northern Iraq are getting ready to attack Iran and are urging the Kurd minority inside Iran to rise up in revolt. Indications are that the American game plan in Iran is not going according to plan. The targeting of a girl’s school and an unarmed Iranian naval frigate near the Indian coast line by the American military, which have resulted in hundreds of deaths, has alarmed the international community. According to opinion polls, 85 per cent of Americans were not in favor of a war with Iran.  

How Religion, Strategic Pretexts Are Pushing West Asia Towards - null
How Religion, Strategic Pretexts Are Pushing West Asia Towards Catastrophe

BY Dr Waiel S.h. Awwad

Iran was prepared for the worst. They have ramped up their ballistic missile production since the war in June. The late Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as well as senior Iranian military officials had warned that if their country is subjected to attacks, all American bases in the region will be targeted. “They should know that if they start a war this time, it will be a regional war”, Khamenei had predicted. Unlike in the 12-day war last year, Iran had warned that no prior warning will be given to Washington before American military bases in the region are attacked.

Top Iranian officials have been saying for some time that they will under no circumstances give in to the Trump administration’s demands that Iran limit the range of its ballistic missiles and give up the enrichment of uranium for its peaceful nuclear program. Another key American demand is that Iran give up its security ties with its allies in the region.

Iran’s leadership since the time of Imam Khomeini has insisted that the country’s nuclear programme is purely for peaceful purposes. The Iranian President had once again reiterated just before the American and Israeli attack, that his country was ready for “any verification” of its nuclear programme. Iran’s atomic energy chief, Mohammad Eslami, has said that if the economic sanctions are lifted, Iran is willing to dilute its 60 per cent enriched uranium to a lower level. Iran is said to have between 400-600 kg of highly enriched uranium.

Washington, during the recent round of negotiations, also wanted Iran to transfer its entire stock of enriched uranium to a third country. The Iranian government remains totally opposed to this plan.

It was President Trump who ordered the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA under which Iran had agreed to cap its enrichment program, reduce its stockpiles and scale down its nuclear infrastructure in exchange for sanction waivers. The Biden administration continued with the maximum pressure tactics of the Trump administration with regard to Iran.

It was after the unilateral and illegal American withdrawal from the JCPOA and the full restoration of sanctions, that Iran had made the decision to enrich uranium up to 60 per cent.

Sanctions, itself is a form of economic warfare. The Iranian people have been impacted by sanctions from the beginning of the revolution in 1979. The sanctions were imposed to create hardships for the people and social instability. Now the instability caused by the sanctions has been weaponised by the West. “Make the economy scream”, Richard Nixon had ordered after the Chile elected a left-wing government in 1970. The sanctions ravaged the Chilean economy but Washington had to eventually resort to a coup to oust the democratically elected government of President Salvadore Allende.

The American desire for regime change in Iran should not be viewed in isolation with what is happening in the region. Abbas Araghchi, the Iranian foreign minister in a recent speech said that Israel wants all its neighbours to be weakened so that it can continue with its expansionist programme.

Iran is among the few countries in the region that is standing resolutely against the Zionist project. In fact, Iran’s current geostrategic predicament is a direct result of what happened on October 7, 2024. Iran had no knowledge about the planning or the timing of the attack. The Hamas leadership, in fact had at times, a strained relationship with Iran. They were on opposite sides during most of the “Arab Spring” period.

But when it became clear that Israel was intent on genocide in Palestine, Iran did not stop its allies like Hezbollah and the Houthis from joining the fight against Israel. The Hezbollah militia paid a heavy price. The instability caused by the war in Gaza also played a role in the fall of the Assad government in Syria, a longtime ally of Iran. The powerful “axis of resistance” that Iran had assiduously created after the American invasion of Iraq in 2003, had suffered a serious blow.  

The new “war of choice” America is waging on Iran in coordination with Israel does not show signs of ending soon. President Trump himself is saying that the war could continue for “four to five weeks or longer”. And he is now not ruling out the presence of “American boots on the ground” in Iran. Iran has learnt lessons from the 12-day war last year. The Strait of Hormuz through which 20 per cent of the world’s oil supplies flow is virtually closed. Gas output from Qatar has been severely affected. Price of petrol has already gone up in the United States and the global economy could be adversely impacted if the war drags on. The Americans may find themselves being pulled into yet another quagmire in the region. Iranians are used to protracted war and suffering. The death toll in Iran was more than a thousand by the fifth day of the war. 160 girls were killed in the attack on the school in Minab.

The international community, barring a few exceptions, have condemned the US-Israel war on Iran. Iran has got strong diplomatic support from China, Russia and other BRICS countries, with the notable exception of India. President Vladimir Putin characterised the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s killing “a cynical violation of all norms of human morals”. China said that the “killing was unacceptable”. Russia and Iran had signed a “comprehensive strategic peace” treaty in 2025. The treaty however did not have a mutual defence clause. According to reports, Russia had recently suppled state of the art man portable air defense systems (MANPADS) to Iran. These are used to shoot down low flying aircraft.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

    Advertisement

    PHOTOS

    Advertisement

    ×

    Today Sports News

    Cricket News

    1. India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Five Talking Points From IND’s Semi-Final Win Over ENG In Mumbai

    2. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson’s Rise – The Making Of A Legend

    3. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup Final 2026: Ricky Martin Set To Perform At The Closing Ceremony - Check Details

    4. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Tale Of Two Fielders – How Brook And Axar Shaped Semi-Final

    5. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India Won The Semi-Final Vs England – Breakdown Of Key Moments

    Football News

    1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

    2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

    3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

    4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

    5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

    Tennis News

    1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

    2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

    3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

    4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

    5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

    Badminton

    1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

    2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

    3. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Match?

    4. Lakshya Sen Vs Ng Ka Long Angus Highlights, All England Open: Indian Wins Gruelling Battle To Enter Quarters

    5. All England Open: Lakshya Sen Outlasts Ng Ka Long Angus To Storm Into Quarter-Finals

    Trending Stories

    National News

    1. Day In Pics: March 04, 2026

    2. After Nitish Kumar, Speculation Rises Over Samrat Choudhary's Elevation As Bihar CM

    3. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns Abruptly, Mamata Banerjee Alleges 'Political Pressure'

    4. Sushasan Babu Nitish Kumar To Step Down: 10-Time Bihar CM Files Nomination For Rajya Sabha

    5. Day In Pics: March 05, 2026

    Entertainment News

    1. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

    2. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

    3. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

    4. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

    5. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

    US News

    1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

    2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

    3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

    4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

    5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

    World News

    1. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

    2. Minab’s Small Coffins

    3. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

    4. Passing The Watermelon: Questions Over Timing Of Modi's Israel Visit

    5. Meta AI Glasses Showed Sensitive Bank Details, Naked People, Porn To Workers

    Latest Stories

    1. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: IDF Launches New Wave Of Strikes On Iran

    2. US Grants 30-Day Waiver for India to Buy Russian Oil

    3. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India Won The Semi-Final Vs England – Breakdown Of Key Moments

    4. Nepal: Youth wave reshapes vote as Balen Shah’s party surges in early results

    5. Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Anne Hathaway, Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow

    6. RN Ravi Appointed West Bengal Governor in Major Raj Bhavan Reshuffle

    7. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

    8. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century