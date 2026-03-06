How Religion, Strategic Pretexts Are Pushing West Asia Towards Catastrophe

A cleric leads a group of volunteers in prayer next to a police facility struck during the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

A cleric leads a group of volunteers in prayer next to a police facility struck during the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. AP Photo/Vahid Salemi