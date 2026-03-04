Not From Our Military Bases: Spain Slams US-Israel War On Iran

Spain’s condemnation of the US-Israel attack on Iran and its refusal to let the US use jointly operated bases to strike Iran will have a significant impact on the bilateral relationship between the two countries. The Sanchez administration has not hesitated to voice its opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and to take a strong stand against Israel’s military offensive on Gaza after the October 7 Hamas attack. US-Spain ties appear to be at a crossroads at the moment. Over the years, bilateral ties between the two have had their ups and downs. In the 2000s, after the September 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre in New York, Spain actively supported US counter-terrorism efforts. In 2003, the country, led by then prime minister José María Aznar, backed the US-led invasion of Iraq and joined the ‘coalition of the willing’. Aznar made the decision despite overwhelming popular opposition to the move within Spain. His electoral defeat after the 2004 Madrid train bombings went on to spark a serious national conversation about US-Spain relations and the future direction of Spain’s foreign policy.