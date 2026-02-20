Bad Karma: New Age Guru Under Epstein Saga Shadow

So, should we abandon our search for enlightened spiritual guides? No gurus, no letdowns? The quest in itself is not the problem. Spiritual teachers—disciplined, reflective, renunciatory individuals—have set high benchmarks for society across the ages, showing others how to lead a good life, sharing valuable lessons about collective living. People looked up to them for wise counsel. They commanded respect and worship. “But many of the new-age gurus, especially the globe-trotting ones like Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sadhguru and Chopra, are spiritual entrepreneurs,” says sociologist Santosh K. Singh, author of The Deras: Culture, Diversity and Politics. “They use the sacred as cultural capital and their ventures are largely entrepreneurial.” Chopra has been a guest on every American talk show worth its name. After Oprah interviewed Chopra on her show in 1993, his book sales soared. He was promoting his book Ageless Body, Timeless Mind at the time. Many TV appearances followed, and Oprah has remained a fan over the years. (No word from her so far on the Epstein files and Chopra’s presence in them).