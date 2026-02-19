Epstein Files: Heads Of State And The Teflon Of Power

Epstein’s victims and their families, who have fought hard for the release of the files, are disappointed that instead of exposing the sex trafficking rings, the published documents have only exposed the faces of the victims and redacted the identities of the culprits. The fight is still on to get the rest of the files released and the girls who are now grown women are in no mood to let their predators escape. But so far in the US, no action has been taken. Not that every name is involved in wrongdoing. But the fact that Trump is not keen on more revelations has been a major stumbling block. Lutnick, who initially said he knew Epstein merely as a neighbour, was lying. The files have shown that he and his family had lunch with Epstein in his private island in 2012. Yet Lutnick has not been asked to step down until an investigation is done. “It isn’t a crime to party with Epstein,” said US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, dismissing prospects for further action.