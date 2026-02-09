This disturbing vision was detailed in a major 2019 investigation by The New York Times, which reported that Epstein confided to scientists, businessmen, and acquaintances his plan to use his nearly 10,000-acre Zorro Ranch in New Mexico, a vast estate outside Santa Fe featuring a 33,000-square-foot mansion, as a hub for impregnating up to 20 women at a time with his sperm. The goal, as he described it, was to "seed the human race" with what he viewed as superior genes and produce a new generation under his influence. He presented this not merely as personal vanity but as a step toward transhumanism, the futuristic pursuit of overcoming human limitations through genetic engineering, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies. Many observers condemned it as a modern reincarnation of eugenics, the long-discredited pseudoscience of enhancing humanity via selective breeding, notorious for its abuses in Nazi programmes and earlier forced sterilisation efforts in the United States and beyond.