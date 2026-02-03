AHP Leader Praveen Togadia Urges DNA Tests For Illegal Bangladeshis In Assam

Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) leader Praveen Togadia demands DNA tests based on the 1951 voters' list to verify citizenship of Bengali-speaking Muslims 'Miyas' in Assam, alleging illegal Bangladeshi immigration

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Togadia asserted that the DNA tests could be completed in two to three hours, and that there was no shortage of equipment. File Photo; Representative image
  • Praveen Togadia demands DNA tests for 'Miyas' in Assam to trace ancestry using the 1951 voters' list.

  • He claims DNA matching can identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants quickly, with tests taking 2-3 hours.

  • Togadia asserts any government with political will can detect and address illegal immigration irrespective of party.

Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) president Praveen Togadia on Tuesday called for DNA tests to identify alleged illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Assam, proposing the 1951 voters' list as the reference point for tracing ancestry.

According to PTI, Togadia stated that with sufficient political will, any government could detect such immigrants regardless of the ruling party. He addressed a press conference where he outlined his demand.

"We demand that DNA tests be conducted to determine citizenship eligibility for 'Miyas'. The 1951 voters' list is available. Let the ancestry be traced on its basis, and DNAs matched," he said, as reported by PTI.

'Miya' is a term originally used pejoratively for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam, often equated by non-Bengali speakers with Bangladeshi immigrants. In recent times, some community activists have reclaimed it as an act of defiance.

Togadia asserted that the DNA tests could be completed in two to three hours, and that there was no shortage of equipment, including portable machines, to carry out the process on a large scale.

Reported PTI, he maintained that if the government demonstrated the necessary determination, the identification of illegal immigrants could proceed effectively.

(With inputs from PTI)

