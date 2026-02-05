Assam To Conduct Extensive SIR Of Voter List Post Assembly Polls: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

PTI reported that Sarma made the remarks on Wednesday while speaking to reporters after an official function at Sonari. He noted that a Special Revision (SR) of the electoral rolls is currently in progress in Assam. "Here, the SIR will be very extensive and properly done. I had requested the Election Commission to do the SIR even now, but they conducted the SR due to non-publication of the NRC. We welcome the SIR," Sarma said.