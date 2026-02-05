Assam To Conduct Extensive SIR Of Voter List Post Assembly Polls: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Sarma says SIR will be thorough and properly executed; current Special Revision underway amid pending NRC notification

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Assam electoral roll revision, Special Intensive Revision Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma SIR
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Photo: PTI; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma confirms a very extensive SIR of electoral rolls will take place after the assembly elections.

  • Current Special Revision shows 2.52 crore electors, a 1.35% rise, with lakhs of additions, deletions, deceased and shifted voters identified.

  • Final NRC published in 2019 excluded over 19 lakh people but remains unnotified; final electoral roll to be published on 10 February.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state will be conducted "very extensive and properly done" once the Election Commission decides to implement it, following the upcoming assembly elections.

PTI reported that Sarma made the remarks on Wednesday while speaking to reporters after an official function at Sonari. He noted that a Special Revision (SR) of the electoral rolls is currently in progress in Assam. "Here, the SIR will be very extensive and properly done. I had requested the Election Commission to do the SIR even now, but they conducted the SR due to non-publication of the NRC. We welcome the SIR," Sarma said.

According to PTI, the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published on 31 August 2019, including 3,11,21,004 names out of 3,30,27,661 applicants, while excluding 19,06,657 people. However, it has not yet been notified by the Registrar General of India.

Related Content
Related Content

The draft electoral roll following the ongoing SR showed a total of 2,52,01,624 electors, marking a 1.35 per cent increase from the previous final roll published in January 2025. Between 6 January and 27 December last year, officials recorded 7,86,841 additions and 4,47,196 deletions.

During the SR, authorities identified 4,78,992 deceased electors, 5,23,680 shifted electors, and 53,619 multiple entries. The Election Commission clarified that these names have not been removed yet and will only be processed for deletion or shifting after formal applications are received in the current claims and objections period.

The final electoral roll is set to be published on 10 February.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs Canada LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm‑Up Match: Rhinos Eye Back-To-Back Wins

  2. Zimbabwe Vs Oman LIVE Score, ICC T20 WC Warmup Match: OMA On Course To Chase Down 188 Against Chevrons

  3. 'They Can't Even Hold A Cricket Bat': SC Bench Slaps Cricket Body Administrators

  4. India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Ishan Kishan Stars In 30-Run Win

  5. India At ICC T20 World Cup: Captaincy Records Over The Years

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

  2. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

  3. Badminton Asia Team Championships: India Women Kickstart Campaign With Victory As They Defeat Myanmar 5-0

  4. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND-W Sweep MMR-W 5-0 In Group Opener

  5. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: When And Where To Watch?

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Are 807 Missing Persons In Jan 2026 Extraordinary When Delhi Averages 2,000 Cases A Month?

  2. Waiting Rooms Of The Mind: Mental Health Realities In Kashmir

  3. Book Event On Undertrial Prisoners At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Cancelled After Right-Wing Uproar

  4. Rahul Gandhi Displays Naravane Memoir In Parliament, Claims PM Shed Responsibility

  5. Maharashtra Politics: Sunetra Pawar Becomes Dy CM, Merger Of Factions Put On Hold For Now

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. Anurag Kashyap Named As ‘Bollywood Guy’ In Epstein Files, No Link To Alleged Crimes

  2. India-US Trade Deal: Economic Gains and Geopolitical Shifts

  3. Seif Al-Islam Gadhafi Shot Dead In Libya Amid Rising Political Tensions

  4. Prince Andrew Moves Out Of Royal Lodge Following Release Of Latest Epstein Files

  5. How The India-US Deal Is A Masterclass In Diplomacy

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court’s Stay On UGC Equity Regulations Sparks Heated Debate on Caste 

  2. One Battle After Another: Jharkhand's Failing Infrastructure For Women's Cricket

  3. Take Drink And Let’s Talk: Interviewing Bose Krishnamachari

  4. 1.08 Lakh Missing In UP: Allahabad High Court Registers PIL

  5. Why Has The Appointment Of Manipur’s New Deputy Chief Minister Sparked Protests In Delhi?

  6. Didi’s Day In The Supreme Court: Politics, Not Pleadings

  7. Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rani Mukerji-Starrer Witnesses Dip, Inches Closer To Rs 25 Crore Mark

  8. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y