Assam To Conduct Extensive SIR Of Voter List Post Assembly Polls: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state will be conducted "very extensive and properly done" once the Election Commission decides to implement it, following the upcoming assembly elections.
PTI reported that Sarma made the remarks on Wednesday while speaking to reporters after an official function at Sonari. He noted that a Special Revision (SR) of the electoral rolls is currently in progress in Assam. "Here, the SIR will be very extensive and properly done. I had requested the Election Commission to do the SIR even now, but they conducted the SR due to non-publication of the NRC. We welcome the SIR," Sarma said.
According to PTI, the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published on 31 August 2019, including 3,11,21,004 names out of 3,30,27,661 applicants, while excluding 19,06,657 people. However, it has not yet been notified by the Registrar General of India.
The draft electoral roll following the ongoing SR showed a total of 2,52,01,624 electors, marking a 1.35 per cent increase from the previous final roll published in January 2025. Between 6 January and 27 December last year, officials recorded 7,86,841 additions and 4,47,196 deletions.
During the SR, authorities identified 4,78,992 deceased electors, 5,23,680 shifted electors, and 53,619 multiple entries. The Election Commission clarified that these names have not been removed yet and will only be processed for deletion or shifting after formal applications are received in the current claims and objections period.
The final electoral roll is set to be published on 10 February.
(With inputs from PTI)