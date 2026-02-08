Ripple Effect: Lasting Impacts Of Epstein Files

The Epstein files show how non-governing segments of the ruling class use the power of democratically elected leaders to enjoy privileges at the expense of popular democracy and the dignity of women.

B
Bhabani Shankar Nayak
Updated on:
Updated on:
Epstein files
A document that was included in the U.S. Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, photographed Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, shows a 2008 monitoring for Epstein Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Epstein files normalise various forms of heinous crimes, such as sex trafficking and sexual violence

  • The systematic release of different aspects of these files serves to undermine public confidence in political leaders, intellectuals, corporate executives, and other influential figures

  • The files also reveal elite impunity that undermines the legal system—one that is supposed to protect rights, promote justice, and punish crime

The more than three million Epstein files, including those already released, not only reveal an entrenched criminal network of perverted ruling elites and rotten capitalist socialites with an inhuman sexual appetite for young girls, but also expose their power, influence, and lack of accountability. Sexual trafficking and the exploitation of young girls define this criminal network of social, political, and economic elites. The impact of this exploitative, immoral, and sexually perverted network has far-reaching consequences for people, society, culture, politics, states, and governments across the globe. The ripple effects of these white-collar gangsters of libidinal capitalism will have lasting consequences that extend far beyond immediate comprehension.

However, the release of the Epstein files at this particular juncture appears to be less about delivery of justice but more about systematically diverting public attention from the failures of market-led democracy, the bourgeois state, capitalist and imperialist global system which have failed both institutionally and procedurally to address the everyday material and spiritual needs of the people in terms of delivering equality, liberty and justice. The multiple material crises confronting the working masses are fundamentally produced by the capitalist system itself and threaten the very foundation of lives, dignity of people and trusting each other as human beings.

Trust on those in public life—across political, legal, social, economic, and intellectual processes, policies, institutions, and individuals -- is the first casualty of the release of the Epstein files. The systematic release of different aspects of these files serves to undermine public confidence in political leaders, intellectuals, journalists, corporate executives, and other influential figures. The erosion of public trust and confidence is central to the growth of a culture of depoliticisation, which is itself a key requirement of capitalism. Democratic political accountability introduces checks and balances within the political, legal and economic systems—mechanisms of accountability that are anathema to capitalism. Consequently, a trustless, depoliticised, and unaccountable culture is conducive to capitalist dominance. This trustless culture, along with the transient nature of profit-driven production systems, productivist values, and patterns of consumption, is fundamental to capitalism’s continued existence. Therefore, the priests of capitalism seize every opportunity and every event to promote and deepen a culture of distrust.

Related Content
Related Content

The story of the Epstein files undermines the authority of the democratic State and governments in the public eye, as sections of the ruling class are shown to be complicit in the illegal and immoral empire of the Epstein network and its heinous criminal activities. Undermining the State and government as upholders of democratic law has long been a central agenda of capitalism. Capitalism prefers authoritarian states and governments that faithfully follow the diktats of the capitalist system. Democratic forms of governance or states with a radical orientation are treated as aberrations and are therefore unacceptable to capitalist markets and their agents.

The Epstein files normalise various forms of heinous crimes, such as sex trafficking and sexual violence, as ruling elites and their networks openly display hedonistic sexual lifestyles without legal accountability in public or private remorse. This lack of accountability trickles down into everyday social life, where sexual violence is increasingly normalised or ignored. Such reactionary dynamics encourage violence against women and reproduce and sustain a feudal, patriarchal capitalist system in which the objectification of women’s bodies is treated as normal.

The Epstein files also show how non-governing segments of the ruling class use the power of democratically elected leaders to enjoy privileges at the expense of popular democracy and the dignity of women. The trauma and fear inflicted on women by these agents of gangster capitalism become a warning to other women. Such a culture is deeply detrimental to the growth of a gender-equal society. The names contained in the Epstein files do not merely expose a billionaire “old boys’ club”; they also reveal elite impunity that undermines the legal system—one that is supposed to protect rights, promote justice, and punish crime—so that sexual exploitation of women can be brought to an end.

The mainstream media and its moral discourse surrounding immoral activities documented in the Epstein files and its high-profile, powerful men and their celebrity status network eclipses the voices of victims and ignores the lasting impacts on individuals and societies across the globe. This trajectory of crime, criminals, and their networks undermines the processes of justice and encourages the proliferation of all forms of criminal activity. The Epstein files do not merely reveal the moral failings of these perverted and powerful men; they expose an organised crime syndicate centred on hedonistic pleasure through the trafficking and exploitation of young girls. The reach of this syndicate extends far beyond national borders, and its consequences will persist for a long time unless justice is delivered swiftly.

The Epstein affair once again reignites and reinforces the understanding that the struggle for women’s liberation is inseparable from the struggle against all forms of power sustained by the feudal, patriarchal capitalist system. This system is led by powerful men who reduce the female body to a mere commodity of pleasure, while normalising violence and exploitation against women. Women’s struggles cannot be separated from the struggles of working people against feudalism, patriarchy, and capitalism. History bears witness to the successes of united struggles for collective emancipation from patriarchal capitalism, a system that exploits all by treating the human body as a commodity for leisure, pleasure, and profit. This objectified commodity culture of capitalism not only endangers women but also threatens life itself and the planet. Struggle against such a system is therefore central to the pursuit of a dignified human life free from all forms of exploitation.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan Breaks Through, Phillips Falls As NZ Slip To 92/3

  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Quarter-Finals Day 3: J&K, Uttarakhand, Mumbai Hold Upper Hand; Bengal Edge Ahead By 30 Runs

  3. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: AFG To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

  4. A SKY Redux: Suryakumar Yadav Treats Mumbai Crowd With Captain's Special

  5. Pakistan's India Boycott: PCB Invokes Force Majeure Clause To Skip T20 WC Match, ICC Asks For Justification - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2: IND Chase Revival Against NED

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  3. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  4. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

  5. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Beyond Family, Caste And Consent: What The Delhi High Court’s Ruling Signals

  2. Shia Muslims Hold Anti-Pakistan Protests In J&K Over Islamabad Mosque Blast

  3. Ahead of Polls, CPI(M) In Kerala Foregrounds Development Amid Allegations

  4. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  5. Himanta Biswa Sarma: Not All Miya-Muslims Are 'Unknown'

Entertainment News

  1. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  2. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  3. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  4. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  5. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

US News

  1. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  2. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  3. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  4. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  5. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

World News

  1. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  2. PM Modi Highlights India As 'Trusted Partner For Growth' During Malaysia Visit

  3. PM Modi Heads To Malaysia: Defence, Semi-Conductor Deals On Agenda

  4. Peshawar Police Arrest Three In Islamabad Shia Mosque Suicide Bombing Probe

  5. India-US Interim Trade Deal Sees Deepening Engagement On Electronics And IP

Latest Stories

  1. Book Review Of The Robe And The Sword: How Buddhist Extremism Is Shaping Modern Asia

  2. Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case

  3. Mardaani 3: YRF Issues Clarification On Accusations Of Using Delhi's Missing People Report As Paid Promotions

  4. Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Pushes Youth Outreach, De-radicalisation

  5. Hera Pheri 3: South Producer Moves Madras HC Against Firoz Nadiadwala For Allegedly Violating Copyright Agreements

  6. Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Thriller In Colombo - Faheem Ashraf Blinder Aces Tense Chase

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Quarter-Finals: Auqib Nabi Fires J&K To Lead; Uttarakhand, Mumbai Ahead

  8. Pakistan Vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf Stars As PAK Beat NED By Three Wickets