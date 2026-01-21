Why The BJD Must Fall To Defend Democracy And Resist Hindutva In Odisha

The BJD leadership has squandered its popular mass base in the state and has failed to consolidate public support even for its own leadership—particularly Naveen Patnaik—after its defeat in 2024. This failure is largely due to its invisible understanding with the current BJP government, both at the Centre and in the state. The consequences were clearly reflected in the Nuapada by-election, where the BJD lost by a margin of over 83,748 votes and was pushed to third place in November 2025 by-election. This result demonstrates that despite the BJD’s longstanding mass base in Odisha, voters chose not to support the party because of its ineffective role as an opposition to the BJP government in the state.