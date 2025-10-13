Tej Pratap Yadav To Contest from Mahua, Launches Political Comeback Under New Banner Janshakti Janata Dal

Tej Pratap, the elder son of RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav, has endured a tumultuous year marked by his May expulsion from the RJD and familial estrangement following a controversial Facebook post about a purported 12-year relationship, which reignited scrutiny over his annulled marriage to Aishwarya Rai. Undeterred, he founded the JJD in July, rebranding his "Team Tej Pratap" supporters and forging ties with five smaller parties, including the Vanchit Vikas Insaan Party (VVIP) and Bhojpuriya Jan Morcha (BJM). "Mahua is my karmabhoomi; I've built a medical college, engineering college, and roads here as Health Minister. Now, we'll elevate it to district status," Tej Pratap declared, underscoring his development pitch while jibing at incumbent RJD MLA Mukesh Kumar Roshan for "neglect." His nomination filing is slated for October 16, setting up a direct intra-family showdown as the RJD eyes retaining the seat for Roshan.