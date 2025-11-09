Tej Pratap Yadav Claims Life Under Threat, Says 'Enemies May Even Get Me Killed'

Tej Pratap Yadav alleged that his life is in danger and claimed his enemies may try to kill him.
He said his security has been strengthened but remains fearful amid the tense political environment.
The claim comes as he contests from Mahua after parting ways with the RJD, adding intrigue to Bihar’s election season.
Former Bihar minister and Janshakti Janta Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav has alleged that his life is under threat, claiming that his “enemies may even get him killed.” Speaking to reporters in Patna, Yadav said his security has been tightened but expressed fear that those conspiring against him could harm him despite the protection.
The elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap recently broke away from his former party and is contesting the upcoming Bihar assembly elections from Mahua. He did not name anyone directly but stated that he views everyone with suspicion given the current political climate.
Even as he made the allegations, Yadav extended birthday greetings to his younger brother and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, hinting at a possible softening in their strained ties. His statement has stirred political circles in Bihar amid an already heated election atmosphere.