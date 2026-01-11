Sikh Procession In New Zealand Confronted By Haka Protest, ‘This Is Not India’ Slogans Raised

Participants in the Sikh procession were seen continuing their march despite the disruption, while some attempted to engage verbally with the protesters. There were no immediate reports of physical violence, and police presence was visible in the area to prevent escalation. Photo: Screengrab

Participants in the Sikh procession were seen continuing their march despite the disruption, while some attempted to engage verbally with the protesters. There were no immediate reports of physical violence, and police presence was visible in the area to prevent escalation. Photo: Screengrab