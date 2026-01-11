Sikh Procession In New Zealand Confronted By Haka Protest, ‘This Is Not India’ Slogans Raised

Similar incidents have occurred in recent years, often linked to disagreements over Indian politics and Sikh separatist issues, particularly those related to Khalistan.

Sikh procession and Haka in New Zealand
Participants in the Sikh procession were seen continuing their march despite the disruption, while some attempted to engage verbally with the protesters. There were no immediate reports of physical violence, and police presence was visible in the area to prevent escalation. Photo: Screengrab
A Sikh religious procession in New Zealand was confronted by a group of protesters performing the haka and shouting slogans such as “this is not India,” marking the latest in a series of tense encounters involving the Sikh community in the country.

Videos circulating on social media showed a group of individuals interrupting the procession by chanting slogans and performing the traditional Māori haka in a confrontational manner. The protesters appeared to object to the political messaging associated with the procession, which some claimed imported overseas disputes into New Zealand.

Participants in the Sikh procession were seen continuing their march despite the disruption, while some attempted to engage verbally with the protesters. There were no immediate reports of physical violence, and police presence was visible in the area to prevent escalation.

This is not the first time Sikh events in New Zealand have faced such protests. Similar incidents have occurred in recent years, often linked to disagreements over Indian politics and Sikh separatist issues, particularly those related to Khalistan.

Community leaders have expressed concern over the repeated confrontations, calling for respect for religious freedom and peaceful expression. They have urged authorities to ensure that cultural and religious events can take place without intimidation or disruption.

New Zealand authorities have not released detailed statements on the incident, but officials reiterated the importance of maintaining public order while upholding the right to peaceful protest.

