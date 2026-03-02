Carney In India: Amid Global Uncertainty, India And Canada Rebuild Bridges

Trudeau had accused New Delhi of involvement in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader on Canadian soil, a charge India vehemently denied triggering tit-for-tat expulsions and a deep freeze in political contact. But now in a world rocked by economic uncertainty and sharpening geopolitical fault lines, Carney and Narendra Modi appear ready to turn the page. The PM also lavished praise on the visitor and said: "Since our first meeting, our relationship has been infused with new energy, mutual trust, and positivity. I credit my friend, Prime Minister Carney, for the growing momentum in every area of cooperation.’’ Modi went on to say "India and Canada share an unwavering belief in democratic values. We celebrate diversity. The well-being of humanity is our shared vision. This vision inspires us to move forward in every field. Today, we discussed transforming this vision into a Next Level Partnership.’’