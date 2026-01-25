Amid Escalating Tensions With US, Canada’s PM Urges Citizens To 'Buy Canadian'

Carney’s message comes amid escalating tensions with Washington over Canada’s outreach to China. On 24 January, Trump warned that he would impose 100% tariffs if Canada pursued deeper economic ties with Beijing. “If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a ‘Drop Off Port’ for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken. China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life. If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the USA,” Trump said.