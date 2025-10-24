Mark Carney’s Asian Outreach Marks Pivot From US Dependence

PM Mark Carney’s Asia visit underscores Canada’s strategic pivot away from US reliance, targeting trade with the Philippines, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan.
Possible meeting with President Xi Jinping aims to mend relations damaged during Justin Trudeau’s tenure, though public trust in China remains low.
Carney must balance expanding Asian ties while managing US pressure and navigating the complex US-China power rivalry
Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney embarks on his first official visit to Asia, signalling a major foreign policy shift aimed at reducing Ottawa’s overwhelming economic dependence on the United States and opening fresh trade routes across the Indo-Pacific. The week-long trip will include stops in Malaysia, South Korea, Singapore, and Japan, with potential talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping to reset frayed diplomatic ties.
The visit comes just as US President Donald Trump abruptly terminated trade talks with Canada following a political ad controversy in Ontario, underscoring the cooling relations between the two neighbours. Carney is expected to reassure Asian partners that Canada is pursuing an independent economic agenda, no longer tethered to Washington’s volatile trade policies.
According to Reuters, Analysts say the mission could mark the beginning of a more assertive Canadian role in Asia, particularly as the region’s dynamic markets, ranging from energy trade to commodities, present broader opportunities than Europe. However, Canada’s efforts will likely be complicated by mounting US-China tensions and domestic scepticism over closer economic engagement with Beijing.