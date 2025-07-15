Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

Rafael Nadal has revealed he has undergone surgery in Barcelona to relieve chronic pain and restore mobility in his right hand, with the retired 22-time Grand Slam winner sharing an image of his arm in a sling

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rafael Nadal to undergo right hand surgery
Spain's Rafael Nadal during a tribute after playing his last match as a professional tennis player in the Davis Cup quarterfinals at the Martin Carpena Sports Hall in Malaga, southern Spain, on Nov. 20, 2024. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rafael Nadal confirmed that he underwent surgery in his right hand to relieve pain

  • Nadal noted that the persistent thumb-joint pain had affected him “for a long time”

  • Nadal posted a photo with his arm supported in a sling, saying that he won't play the Australian Open

Rafael Nadal has undergone surgery to relieve persistent pain and improve mobility in his right hand, the retired 22-time Grand Slam champion confirmed on Friday, September 13.

Nadal, who plays left-handed, revealed on X that the issue had troubled him “for a long time”, posting a photograph of his right arm wrapped and supported in a sling. He jokingly added that he “won’t be able to play the Australian Open,” the first major of next year.

According to a statement from his representative, the procedure targeted the joint at the base of Nadal’s right thumb and was “aimed at relieving pain and restoring mobility”. The operation took place at a private clinic in Barcelona.

Persistent Injury After Retirement

Nadal, now 39, retired from professional tennis in November 2024 after years of battling injuries that ultimately curtailed his ability to compete at the highest level.

Speaking in May during a ceremony at Roland Garros honouring his record 14 French Open titles, he noted that he had not touched a racquet in the six months since his last official match – a Davis Cup defeat with Spain 13 months earlier.

More recently, footage circulated of Nadal hitting with professional player Alexandra Eala at his academy in Mallorca, raising speculation about the state of his long-term fitness. The latest surgery, however, underscores the ongoing physical challenges he has faced even beyond his retirement.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
