Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

Rafael Nadal has undergone surgery to relieve persistent pain and improve mobility in his right hand, the retired 22-time Grand Slam champion confirmed on Friday, September 13.
Nadal, who plays left-handed, revealed on X that the issue had troubled him “for a long time”, posting a photograph of his right arm wrapped and supported in a sling. He jokingly added that he “won’t be able to play the Australian Open,” the first major of next year.
According to a statement from his representative, the procedure targeted the joint at the base of Nadal’s right thumb and was “aimed at relieving pain and restoring mobility”. The operation took place at a private clinic in Barcelona.
Persistent Injury After Retirement
Nadal, now 39, retired from professional tennis in November 2024 after years of battling injuries that ultimately curtailed his ability to compete at the highest level.
Speaking in May during a ceremony at Roland Garros honouring his record 14 French Open titles, he noted that he had not touched a racquet in the six months since his last official match – a Davis Cup defeat with Spain 13 months earlier.
More recently, footage circulated of Nadal hitting with professional player Alexandra Eala at his academy in Mallorca, raising speculation about the state of his long-term fitness. The latest surgery, however, underscores the ongoing physical challenges he has faced even beyond his retirement.
