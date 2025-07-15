Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

Spain's Rafael Nadal during a tribute after playing his last match as a professional tennis player in the Davis Cup quarterfinals at the Martin Carpena Sports Hall in Malaga, southern Spain, on Nov. 20, 2024. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Spain's Rafael Nadal during a tribute after playing his last match as a professional tennis player in the Davis Cup quarterfinals at the Martin Carpena Sports Hall in Malaga, southern Spain, on Nov. 20, 2024. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez