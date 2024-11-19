Rafael Nadal On Why He's Retiring Now, Not Next Year: 'I Don’t Need to Say Goodbye Everywhere'

The ever-present headband, the wrist strap, the radiant smile, the action, and the unmatched thrill Rafael Nadal brings to tennis and sports will fade into memory after the Davis Cup Finals 2024. The legend is set to retire, playing his final professional match--a moment fans knew was coming but never wanted to face, having one question unanswered: Why retire now and not next year? Perhaps it’s because of the very thing he himself admits to lacking -- ego. (Davis Cup Finals Guide | More Tennis News)