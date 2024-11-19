Rafael Nadal On Why He's Retiring Now, Not Next Year: 'I Don’t Need to Say Goodbye Everywhere'

The ever-present headband, the wrist strap, the radiant smile, the action, and the unmatched thrill Rafael Nadal brings to tennis and sports will fade into memory after the Davis Cup Finals 2024. The legend is set to retire, playing his final professional match--a moment fans knew was coming but never wanted to face, having one question unanswered: Why retire now and not next year? Perhaps it’s because of the very thing he himself admits to lacking -- ego. (Davis Cup Finals Guide | More Tennis News)
"If I'm on the court I hope to control my emotions. I'm not here to retire, I'm here to help the team win," Nadal told a news conference on Monday ahead of the final battle in Malaga.
Earlier in an interview published by the Spanish tennis federation on Saturday, Rafa said, “I'll try to prepare as best as possible so I can be available to play, but I want to help anyway I can, playing or not playing."
This suggests that Nadal's role in the Davis Cup Finals is still uncertain. He might even skip playing the singles or even the doubles match if it benefits Spain’s chances of victory. As he put it, “I’m not here to retire, I’m here to help the team win.”
Preparing for his final swing, Nadal has been giving it his all over the past month and a half. However, he acknowledges that “It’s difficult to hold the level on a constant basis when you’re not competing for a while.” While his improvements since returning from injury are visible, they don’t match the form of his Spanish teammates, many of whom are enjoying stellar seasons.
So yes, it will be up to David Ferrer to decide the role that best fits Rafa—a role aligned with his ultimate priority: winning for Spain.
Why Rafael Nadal Chose 2024 To End His Career?
The retirement celebrations, the final shadow on the courts, the last serve, and the 'goodbyes everywhere'--these are not moments Rafael Nadal desires. He never did. And this sentiment played some role in his decision to conclude his career in 2024.
When asked about his retirement and whether he had any regrets, Nadal candidly shared, "It’s something that I have been thinking about for quite a long time. I wanted to have one more chance.”
Now for the question, why this year and not the next, Rafael Nadal provided an honest and heartfelt explanation:
"It’s about the things that I went through. With the surgery last year—and I won’t even list the rest, it’s clear I can’t be competitive enough. I’m unable to enjoy my daily routine the way I need to compete at the highest level," he shared.
He continued, "At the end of the day, it all comes down to me. Sure, I could hold on for another year, but why? To say goodbye at every single tournament? I don’t have the ego to need that."
Since he was 7, Rafael Nadal has embraced one crucial lesson: the ability to adapt to change. “I’m not the type of guy to say, ‘No, I won’t change,’ because that feels arrogant. Of course, I will change things,” he said.
What matters most to him, however, is the peace of mind he has from knowing he gave his best. “I’m leaving the professional tour with calm and personal satisfaction because I gave my best in almost every moment,” he added.
Fans may not have known that January’s Brisbane International, the Indian Wells Open, the Barcelona Open, the Italian Open, his cherished French Open, and even the Swedish Open were the last time Rafael Nadal stepped on those courts with the raquet. He officially announced his retirement on October 10, having gone winless in the 2024 season. Now, the 22-time Grand Slam winner remains focused on one final goal--contributing to Spain's pursuit of their first Davis Cup title since 2018.
The Davis Cup 8 Finals features eight teams – Netherlands, Spain, Germany, Canada, USA, Australia, Italy, and Argentina. Spain will begin their campaign on Tuesday, November 19, at the indoor hard courts of the Martin Carpena Arena in Malaga, facing the Netherlands.