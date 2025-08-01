India Vs England 5th Test: Karun Nair Saves Team, Career With Gritty 52* On Opening Day

Karun Nair finally crossed the fifty-run mark in Test cricket for the first time since his epic 303 not out in Chennai in 2016 and it could not have come at a better time for both the team and himself. The fifth Test between India and England is being played on the spiciest surface of the series and with Shubman Gill told to bat first, the team was in trouble early on. India lost openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal early. Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill got out after starts and Dhruv Jurel too could not do much on his comeback. Ravindra Jadeja also failed.