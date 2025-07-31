India Vs England 5th Test: Shubman Gill Shockingly Run Out After Bizarre Call - Watch

Shubman Gill got run out on the opening day of the fifth Test match between India and England at the Oval in London. The Indian captain was batting on 21 when he set off for a non-existent single and ended up getting run out through a direct hit by the bowler Gus Atkinson. The dismissal came soon after a delayed second session began due to rain and unfortunately for Gill, showers returned soon after he got out leaving India at 85/3 in 29 overs.