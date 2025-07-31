India Vs England 5th Test: Shubman Gill Shockingly Run Out After Bizarre Call - Watch

Shubman Gill got run out on the opening day of the fifth Test match between India and England at the Oval in London. The Indian captain was batting on 21 when he set off for a non-existent single and ended up getting run out through a direct hit by the bowler Gus Atkinson. The dismissal came soon after a delayed second session began due to rain and unfortunately for Gill, showers returned soon after he got out leaving India at 85/3 in 29 overs.
In a clear case of total miscalculation, Gill sprinted ahead for a run when he had defended the ball not far from the bowler Atkinson. The pacer saw Gill moving ahead and quickly pounced on the ball to affect a direct hit resulting in the wicket of the Indian captain who was left far behind.
Gill had stitched a 45-run partnership with Sai Sudharsan and the duo, which opens quite successfully for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League, was looking good on a difficult Oval surface.
The Indian captain had scored 21 off 35 with four crisp boundaries when disaster struck and his misjudgement cost him the wicket. Earlier in his innings, Gill had surpassed the great Sunil Gavaskar to take the record of the Indian captain with highest aggregate in a Test series.
India had already lost openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul in the first session on a green top. Jaiswal was trapped in front of stumps in just the fourth over while Rahul played on off Chris Woakes after a patient 14.
Earlier, England stand-in skipper Ollie Pope had won the toss and decided to bowl first. Kuldeep Yadav was yet again ignored even though India made four changes to their Playing XI.
India Vs England, 5th Test - Playing XIs
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue