Pachuca forward Alexandre Zurawski, left, celebrates his goal as LA Galaxy midfielder Diego Fagundez walks away during the second half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Carson, California.
Pachuca forward Alexandre Zurawski, left, heads the ball in front of LA Galaxy defender Carlos Garcés during the second half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Carson, California.
LA Galaxy defender Carlos Garcés, left, and Pachuca forward Alexandre Zurawski go after the ball during the second half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Carson, California.
Pachuca midfielder Kenedy, left, kicks as LA Galaxy defender John Nelson watches during the second half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Carson, California.
Pachuca forward Alexandre Zurawski, left, scores a goal as LA Galaxy midfielder Lucas Sanabria, second from left, defends along with defender Mathias Jorgensen during the second half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Carson, California.
LA Galaxy forward Matheus Nascimento, center, and Pachuca defender Sergio Barreto, right, go after the ball as midfielder Elías Montiel watches during the first half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Carson, California.
LA Galaxy midfielder Marco Reus, second from left, celebrates with midfielder Diego Fagundez after Pachuca scored an own goal during the first half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Carson, California.
LA Galaxy defender Maruicio Cuevas, left, and Pachuca defender Sergio Barreto go after the ball during the first half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Carson, California.
LA Galaxy midfielder Diego Fagundez, right, kicks the ball as Pachuca midfielder Elías Montiel reaches up during the first half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Carson, California.
Pachuca defender Luis Rodríguez, right, heads the ball as LA Galaxy forward Joseph Paintsil watches during the first half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match, in Carson, California.