Football

LA Galaxy 2-1 Pachuca, Leagues Cup 2025 QF: Marco Reus Guides Galaxy To Semi-Finals

Los Angeles Galaxy sealed a 2-1 win over CF Pachuca in the Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, on Thursday, 21 August 2025. The Galaxy broke the deadlock in the 27th minute when a sweeping corner from Marco Reus forced an own goal from Pachuca’s Alonso Aceves. Reus added a second 10 minutes later, finishing a counter-attacking move to find the bottom corner. Novak Micovic made a number of good saves to keep Galaxy’s lead intact, but Pachuca pulled one back in injury time, through substitute Alemao. However, Galaxy held on to seal a place in the last four of the Leagues Cup.