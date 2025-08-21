Football

LA Galaxy 2-1 Pachuca, Leagues Cup 2025 QF: Marco Reus Guides Galaxy To Semi-Finals

Los Angeles Galaxy sealed a 2-1 win over CF Pachuca in the Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, on Thursday, 21 August 2025. The Galaxy broke the deadlock in the 27th minute when a sweeping corner from Marco Reus forced an own goal from Pachuca’s Alonso Aceves. Reus added a second 10 minutes later, finishing a counter-attacking move to find the bottom corner. Novak Micovic made a number of good saves to keep Galaxy’s lead intact, but Pachuca pulled one back in injury time, through substitute Alemao. However, Galaxy held on to seal a place in the last four of the Leagues Cup.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final match Los Angeles Galaxy vs CF Pachuca_Alexandre Zurawski
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Los Angeles Galaxy vs CF Pachuca | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Pachuca forward Alexandre Zurawski, left, celebrates his goal as LA Galaxy midfielder Diego Fagundez walks away during the second half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Carson, California.

2/10
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final match Los Angeles Galaxy vs CF Pachuca_Alexandre Zurawski
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Los Angeles Galaxy vs CF Pachuca | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Pachuca forward Alexandre Zurawski, left, heads the ball in front of LA Galaxy defender Carlos Garcés during the second half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Carson, California.

3/10
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final match Los Angeles Galaxy vs CF Pachuca_Carlos Garcés
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Los Angeles Galaxy vs CF Pachuca | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

LA Galaxy defender Carlos Garcés, left, and Pachuca forward Alexandre Zurawski go after the ball during the second half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Carson, California.

4/10
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final match Los Angeles Galaxy vs CF Pachuca_Kenedy
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Los Angeles Galaxy vs CF Pachuca | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Pachuca midfielder Kenedy, left, kicks as LA Galaxy defender John Nelson watches during the second half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Carson, California.

5/10
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final match Los Angeles Galaxy vs CF Pachuca_Alexandre Zurawski
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Los Angeles Galaxy vs CF Pachuca | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Pachuca forward Alexandre Zurawski, left, scores a goal as LA Galaxy midfielder Lucas Sanabria, second from left, defends along with defender Mathias Jorgensen during the second half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Carson, California.

6/10
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final match Los Angeles Galaxy vs CF Pachuca_Matheus Nascimento
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Los Angeles Galaxy vs CF Pachuca | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

LA Galaxy forward Matheus Nascimento, center, and Pachuca defender Sergio Barreto, right, go after the ball as midfielder Elías Montiel watches during the first half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Carson, California.

7/10
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final match Los Angeles Galaxy vs CF Pachuca_Marco Reus
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Los Angeles Galaxy vs CF Pachuca | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

LA Galaxy midfielder Marco Reus, second from left, celebrates with midfielder Diego Fagundez after Pachuca scored an own goal during the first half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Carson, California.

8/10
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final match Los Angeles Galaxy vs CF Pachuca_Maruicio Cuevas
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Los Angeles Galaxy vs CF Pachuca | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

LA Galaxy defender Maruicio Cuevas, left, and Pachuca defender Sergio Barreto go after the ball during the first half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Carson, California.

9/10
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final match Los Angeles Galaxy vs CF Pachuca_Diego Fagundez
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Los Angeles Galaxy vs CF Pachuca | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

LA Galaxy midfielder Diego Fagundez, right, kicks the ball as Pachuca midfielder Elías Montiel reaches up during the first half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Carson, California.

10/10
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final match Los Angeles Galaxy vs CF Pachuca_Luis Rodríguez
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Los Angeles Galaxy vs CF Pachuca | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Pachuca defender Luis Rodríguez, right, heads the ball as LA Galaxy forward Joseph Paintsil watches during the first half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match, in Carson, California.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  2. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Ajinkya Rahane Backs Gill-Abhishek Opening Pair, Calls Samson’s Omission A ‘Good Problem’

  4. India Bars Bilateral Sporting Ties With Pakistan, But Multilateral Events To Continue: Sports Ministry

  5. Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Heather Knight Returns As England Announce 15-Member Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  2. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  3. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  4. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

  5. US Open 2025, Mixed Doubles Final: Sara Errani, Andrea Vavassori Hail 'Great Product' After Defending Grand Slam Title

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  2. One Dead, 35 Injured After Bus Bound To Vaishno Devi Falls Off Road In J-K’s Samba

  3. Man Accused Of Attacking Delhi CM Sent To 5 Days’ Police Custody

  4. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project: Legal, Political Storm Engulfs Telangana

  5. Diamonds Ain’t Forever Under Trump's Tariffs

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Israel Commences First Stage Of Assault On Gaza City

  2. Pakistan, China And Afghanistan Hold Trilateral Talks In Kabul To Boost Cooperation

  3. India, China To Begin Delimitation Exercise For Final Border Demarcation

  4. Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

  5. Microsoft Protest: 18 Arrested At Redmond Headquarters Over Israel Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Rain Showers Continue Across Capital Region

  2. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  3. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  4. HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 for Class 10 and 12 to be Released Soon

  5. Differently Abled Woman Dies By Suicide In Ghaziabad After Alleged Gangrape; Police Launch Manhunt

  6. SC Questions Governor’s Power To Indefinitely Withhold Bills, Stresses On Balance In Democracy

  7. Bills To Remove PM, CMs After 30 days In Custody Spark Uproar In Lok Sabha

  8. Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth Starrer Crosses Lifetime Domestic Earnings Of Vettaiyan