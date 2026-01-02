ICC T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Announce 15-Man Squad - Check Details

Aiden Markram will be leading the South African team in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka next month

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Announce 15-Man Squad - Check Details
South Africa players ruminate after their loss to India in the final of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados. Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
Runners-up of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, South Africa have announced their 15-man squad for the upcoming second-ever 20-team edition next month in India and Sri Lanka. Aiden Markram is all set to captain the side which played the finale in Barbados in June 2024.

South Africa were extremely close to clinching their maiden World T20 final at the USA and West Indies, if it wasn't for current India captain Suryakumar Yadav's sensational boundary line catch in the 20th over.

India registered a very close 7-run victory to become two-time T20 World Champions. The Proteas were obviously left shattered by that loss but this time around they will enter the tournament with confidence.

Having bagged the ICC World Test Championship title last summer, South Africa now know the recipe for success in major competitions.

Their squad is more or less the same, except a few additions like George Linde, Kwena Maphaka and Dewald Brevis among others. Interestingly, Ryan Rickelton has been left out of the squad.

South Africa's 15-Man Squad

Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje

Also Read: ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Full List Of Squads Announced So Far

South Africa's Schedule For The ICC T20 World Cup 2026

South Africa is in Group D for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, alongside New Zealand, Afghanistan, UAE, and Canada.

The Proteas begin their campaign in Ahmedabad against Canada on February 9, followed by matches against Afghanistan (Feb 11), New Zealand (Feb 14), and UAE (Feb 18) in Delhi.

