West Indies Vs South Africa Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights: Proteas Fielding First - Check Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about the Group 1 match of ICC T20 World Cup 2026's Super Eights stage between West Indies and South Africa, including preview, toss report, playing XIs and squads

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
West Indies Vs South Africa Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights playing xis
South Africa defeated India by 76 runs in their previous Super Eights outing at ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • West Indies, South Africa two remaining unbeaten teams in T20 World Cup

  • Proteas unchanged, Windies bring in Roston Chase for Akeal Hosein

  • Winner of match would inch closer to semi-finals berth

South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to field first against West Indies in their pivotal Super Eights fixture of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday (February 26).

Markram said that he wanted his team to execute whatever conditions there are, adding that the Proteas were playing an unchanged XI. His opposite number Shai Hope said the Windies would have bowled first as well, and that Roston Chase came in for Akeal Hosein.

The only two teams that still stand unbeaten in the T20 World Cup, West Indies and South Africa collide in what is a bonafide clash of the titans. Whoever wins this contest inches closer to a semi-finals berth. England have already made the last-four cut from Group 2.

The game is also of special interest to India and Zimbabwe, who will face off in the second match of the evening. A Proteas win would boost Suryakumar Yadav and Co's chances of advancement, while a Windies victory would benefit the Chevrons.

ALSO READ: West Indies Vs South Africa Live Score

West Indies Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

Related Content
Related Content

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

West Indies Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Jason Smith

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Roston Chase, Johnson Charles

Q

Who won the toss in West Indies vs South Africa, Super Eights match?

A

South Africa won the toss and chose to field first against West Indies in their Super Eights fixture of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Q

What are the changes made in the teams' playing XIs?

A

South Africa are playing an unchanged side, while the West Indies have brought in Roston Chase for Akeal Hosein.

Q

How will result of this match affect India's semi-final chances?

A

A Proteas win would boost Suryakumar Yadav and Co's chances of advancement to the last four, while a Windies victory would make their task a bit more difficult, bringing net run rate into the picture.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. West Indies Vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: Kagiso Rabada Dismisses Shai Hope | WI 32/2 (3)

  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Preview: Men In Blue Clash With The Chevrons In Do-Or-Die Super 8 Encounter

  3. T20 World Cup Dispatch: India Derailed, Already? Pitch Betrayal Elsewhere, And The Message From A Captain's Wife

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head, Key Battles And Match Prediction

  5. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: What Happens If Jammu & Kashmir Vs Karnataka Ends In A Draw?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. I Love Rajini Films, Pinarayi Tells Mohanlal, Internet Erupts 

  2. Day In Pics: February 25, 2026

  3. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Rejects Congress Claims On Old-Age Pension Cancellation

  4. AI Summit Protest: Himachal Police Detain 20 Delhi Police Cops In Shimla Over “Illegal” Arrests

  5. Veteran CPI Leader R Nallakannu Passes Away At 101

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  2. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  3. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  4. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  5. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Bill Gates Apologises Over Ties with Epstein, Says He Did 'Nothing Illicit'

  2. PM Modi In Israel, Visit Signals Growing Strategic Ties Amid Regional Flux

  3. Trump Tells Big Tech To Build Their Own Power Plants For Data Centres

  4. PM Modi Affirms India’s Support For Israel During Address To Knesset

  5. Trump: Pakistan PM Told Me 35 Million Would Have Died Without My India-Pakistan Intervention

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Budget 2026-27: Rs 80,952 Crore Proposed For Mumbai Infrastructure

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Preview: Will Jammu And Kashmir Declare? Famed Karnataka Batting Under Scanner

  4. BBC Orders Fast-Track Investigation Into Racial Slur Broadcast At BAFTA Awards, Calls It 'Serious Mistake'

  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eights: Bruised Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Chepauk Nets

  6. Our Universe Episodes 7 And 8: When And Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

  7. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  8. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 