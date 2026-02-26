West Indies Vs South Africa Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights: Proteas Fielding First - Check Playing XIs

West Indies, South Africa two remaining unbeaten teams in T20 World Cup
Proteas unchanged, Windies bring in Roston Chase for Akeal Hosein
Winner of match would inch closer to semi-finals berth
South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to field first against West Indies in their pivotal Super Eights fixture of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday (February 26).
Markram said that he wanted his team to execute whatever conditions there are, adding that the Proteas were playing an unchanged XI. His opposite number Shai Hope said the Windies would have bowled first as well, and that Roston Chase came in for Akeal Hosein.
The only two teams that still stand unbeaten in the T20 World Cup, West Indies and South Africa collide in what is a bonafide clash of the titans. Whoever wins this contest inches closer to a semi-finals berth. England have already made the last-four cut from Group 2.
The game is also of special interest to India and Zimbabwe, who will face off in the second match of the evening. A Proteas win would boost Suryakumar Yadav and Co's chances of advancement, while a Windies victory would benefit the Chevrons.
West Indies Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi
West Indies Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Jason Smith
West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Roston Chase, Johnson Charles
