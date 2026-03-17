The Cuba Conundrum: What Does The Future Hold?

US foreign policy regarding Cuba after the Cuban Revolution has been largely characterised by diplomatic efforts to isolate the Communist state and to undermine it via covert military actions and economic sanctions. During his tenure as president, Bill Clinton signed the Cuban Liberty and Democratic Solidarity Act, which increased the economic pressure on the Cuban government and fortified the US embargo. Under former President Barack Obama’s watch, diplomatic ties between the two countries were renewed after a gap of 54 years. The US also removed Cuba from its list of states that sponsor terrorism and relaxed economic sanctions, but the trade embargo remained in place. During Trump’s first presidential term, the normalisation efforts on the US-Cuba front ushered in during the Obama years were dismantled. Several new sanctions were imposed; Trump increased travel and financial restrictions on Cuba; and Cuba was redesignated as a state sponsor of terrorism. The Biden administration later relaxed some of the restrictions, including limits on travel.