The Cuba Conundrum: What Does The Future Hold?

Cuba is reeling under one of the worst energy crises in its history. Tensions between Havana and Washington remain high.

Vineetha Mokkil
Vineetha Mokkil
Updated on:
Published at:
The Cuba Conundrum
Street vendors chat during a blackout in Havana, Monday, March 16, 2026. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • US President Donald Trump has been very vocal about Cuba-US relations in the past few days.

  • Venezuela has been a major oil supplier to Cuba, but no Venezuelan oil reaches Cuban shores now

  • The root of Cuba’s current energy crisis can be traced back to January 2026 when the White House declared a national emergency with respect to Cuba.https://www.outlookindia.com/topic/venezuela

US President Donald Trump has been extremely vocal about Cuba-US relations in the past few days. Cuba is reeling under one of the worst energy crises in its history. The Caribbean nation’s economy, already weakened by decades of US sanctions, has been hard hit. The root of Cuba’s current energy crisis can be traced back to January 2026 (just a few weeks after US special forces abducted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas) when the White House declared a national emergency with respect to Cuba. The White House’s executive order stated that the Communist government of Cuba poses “an unusual and extraordinary threat” to America’s national security and foreign policy. President Trump upped the pressure on Cuba by cutting off its Venezuelan oil supply and threatened to impose heavy tariffs on any country selling oil to Cuba.

Historically, Venezuela has been a major oil supplier to Cuba, but no Venezuelan oil reaches Cuban shores now. Neither is it receiving shipments from Mexico, Brazil or Russia. American companies need special licences to sell gas and other petroleum products to Cuba, but this limited supply is nowhere near enough to meet the country’s requirements. The fuel shortage has affected Cuba’s power plants and transportation system; power outages have become a regular nightmare for Cubans; and many essential public services have been disrupted. According to the Havana Times, “everyday life on the island—already marked by scarcity—has deteriorated even further”. Schools are suspending classes, garbage trucks are not able to ply and remove waste from the streets, hospitals are grappling with power outages, and the lines in front of petrol stations are growing longer.

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As the crisis worsened, Cuba agreed to hold talks with the US government. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said in a speech that the dialogue was focused on finding solutions to the bilateral differences between the two countries, but did not share specifics on the points discussed. He hoped the talks would help to avoid confrontation and ease the tensions in US-Cuba ties, which have been strained since the Cuban Revolution in 1959 led by Fidel Castro. The New York Times, citing unnamed sources who have knowledge of the talks, reported that the US has asked Cuba to remove Diaz-Canal from his post for meaningful progress to be made in the negotiations.

Trump’s recent statements on Cuba have ranged from doomsday pronouncements such as “Cuba is ready to fall” to the imminent possibility of the US striking a deal with Cuba, whose terms he has not clarified so far. Calling Cuba a “failing nation,” Trump has suggested that it would collapse without Venezuelan support. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has gone on record to say that the United States “would love to see” regime change in Cuba.

A few days ago, Trump told reporters on Air Force One, “We are talking to Cuba, but we’re going to do Iran [on which the US and Israel launched an attack on February 28] before Cuba.” He also floated the prospect of a “friendly takeover”, which he then went on to add may not be a friendly one after all. On March 16, Trump told reporters at the White House he believes that he’ll have the honour of “taking” Cuba. “Whether I free it, take it…” he said, “I can do anything I want with it. They are a very weakened nation right now.”

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US foreign policy regarding Cuba after the Cuban Revolution has been largely characterised by diplomatic efforts to isolate the Communist state and to undermine it via covert military actions and economic sanctions. During his tenure as president, Bill Clinton signed the Cuban Liberty and Democratic Solidarity Act, which increased the economic pressure on the Cuban government and fortified the US embargo. Under former President Barack Obama’s watch, diplomatic ties between the two countries were renewed after a gap of 54 years. The US also removed Cuba from its list of states that sponsor terrorism and relaxed economic sanctions, but the trade embargo remained in place. During Trump’s first presidential term, the normalisation efforts on the US-Cuba front ushered in during the Obama years were dismantled. Several new sanctions were imposed; Trump increased travel and financial restrictions on Cuba; and Cuba was redesignated as a state sponsor of terrorism. The Biden administration later relaxed some of the restrictions, including limits on travel.

Cubans have borne the brunt of the US trade embargo for decades and have suffered economic hardship and phases of inept governance on the domestic front. The current administration under Díaz-Canel has brought in some economic reforms, but it has not been able to address vital issues such as shortage of basic goods, rising prices of food items, and recurring power outages. It is hard to predict the outcome of the US-Cuba talks and the direction the Trump administration is headed to with regard to the island nation. What does the future hold for ordinary Cubans? Is a reprieve from instability and the crushing weight of economic restrictions anywhere on the horizon?

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