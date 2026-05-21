Departure(s) by Julian Barnes: Last Novel Blending Memoir, Fiction, Illness and Love

Barnes has delved into the themes of ageing, illness, death and grief in many of his previous books. The return of the past, the pivot on which Stephen and Jean’s love story rests in Departure(s), is the driving engine of Barnes’ Booker-winning novel The Sense of an Ending and his novel The Only Story (2018). In his novels Talking it Over and Love, Etc, three characters are caught up in the swirling tides of life, love and friendship. It’s a pleasure to hear these echoes in the pages of Departure(s) as Barnes muses on the mysterious ways in which life works. Julian, the narrator, watches Stephen and Jean from up close. Both confide in him and as their relationship falters for the second time, Julian wonders how much of the blame should fall on him. What role does he play exactly: facilitator, friend, marriage broker, deluded fiction writer? Looking back, he says, “I thought I knew what made people tick; I even thought of myself as an advice centre. But I had treated Stephen and Jean as if they were characters in one of my novels, believing I could gently direct them towards the ends which I desired. I’d been confusing life with fiction.”