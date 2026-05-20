KKR Vs MI Toss Update, IPL 2026: Knight Riders Win Toss, Mumbai To Bat First

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KKR Vs MI Toss Update, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 20

KKR Vs MI Toss, IPL 2026
Summary of this article

  • KKR have won the toss and elected to field first

  • Hardik Pandya makes a comeback and will lead MI

  • Suryakumar Yadav also returns after an injury break

Kolkata Knight Rider (KKR) will cross paths with Mumbai Indians (MI) in their quest to make to the Indian Premier League 2026 playoffs at the iconic Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 20.

KKR's road to playoffs is subject to many ifs and buts as they have 11 points in 12 matches and can go to a maximum of 15 points, while other teams, who are in the race for playoffs with better NRR's, can either equal or surpass them in the race.

Also, there is 50% prediction of rain today in Kolkata during the match that could further dampen the Knight Riders' playoff hopes.

Check out the weather of Kolkata today and KKR's scenarios if rain plays a spoilsport in the match.

On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians are already knocked out of the competition as they are languishing in 9th spot with 8 points from 12 matches. However, they still have a lot to play for as a legacy franchise, such as MI would want to salvage their pride by winning the remaining two matches and refrain from finishing at the bottom of the standings.

Related Content
Kolkata Knight Riders will host MI at Eden Gardens in match 65 of IPL 2026 on Wednesday, May 20 - IPL
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, second left, shake hands with Kolkata Knight Riders' Kartik Tyagi after won the match during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Finn Allen in action during KKR vs GT match at the Eden Gardens. - IPL/X
Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Gujarat Titans today at the Eden Gardens in match 60 of IPL 2026. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

There has been some positive news regarding Hardik Pandya's comeback in the playing XI as the all-rounder practiced hard in the nets before the match. If he makes it into the XI, then it'll be a major boost to MI and a worrying sign for KKR.

Check out the live score of KKR vs MI match here.

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table

POSTEAMPLWLNRNRRPTS
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Qualified)139401.06518
2Gujarat Titans (Qualified)138500.416
3Sunrisers Hyderabad (Qualified)138500.3516
4Rajasthan Royals137600.08314
5Punjab Kings136610.22713
6Chennai Super Kings13670-0.01612
7Delhi Capitals13670-0.87111
8Kolkata Knight Riders12561-0.03811
9Mumbai Indians (Eliminated)12480-0.5048
10Lucknow Super Giants (Eliminated)13490-0.7028

KKR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians.

KKR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma

KKR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming

The match 65 of IPL 2026 between KKR and MI will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India. The live action will begin at 7:30 pm IST, while the toss will take place at 7:00pm.

IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures

Qualifier 1: Dharamsala, May 26

Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27

Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29

Final: Ahmedabad, May 31

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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