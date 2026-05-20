KKR Vs MI Toss Update, IPL 2026: Knight Riders Win Toss, Mumbai To Bat First

KKR have won the toss and elected to field first
Hardik Pandya makes a comeback and will lead MI
Suryakumar Yadav also returns after an injury break
Kolkata Knight Rider (KKR) will cross paths with Mumbai Indians (MI) in their quest to make to the Indian Premier League 2026 playoffs at the iconic Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 20.
KKR's road to playoffs is subject to many ifs and buts as they have 11 points in 12 matches and can go to a maximum of 15 points, while other teams, who are in the race for playoffs with better NRR's, can either equal or surpass them in the race.
Also, there is 50% prediction of rain today in Kolkata during the match that could further dampen the Knight Riders' playoff hopes.
On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians are already knocked out of the competition as they are languishing in 9th spot with 8 points from 12 matches. However, they still have a lot to play for as a legacy franchise, such as MI would want to salvage their pride by winning the remaining two matches and refrain from finishing at the bottom of the standings.
There has been some positive news regarding Hardik Pandya's comeback in the playing XI as the all-rounder practiced hard in the nets before the match. If he makes it into the XI, then it'll be a major boost to MI and a worrying sign for KKR.
Check out the live score of KKR vs MI match here.
IPL 2026 Updated Points Table
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Qualified)
|13
|9
|4
|0
|1.065
|18
|2
|Gujarat Titans (Qualified)
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0.4
|16
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (Qualified)
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0.35
|16
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|7
|6
|0
|0.083
|14
|5
|Punjab Kings
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0.227
|13
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.016
|12
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.871
|11
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|5
|6
|1
|-0.038
|11
|9
|Mumbai Indians (Eliminated)
|12
|4
|8
|0
|-0.504
|8
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants (Eliminated)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|-0.702
|8
KKR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians.
KKR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma
KKR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming
The match 65 of IPL 2026 between KKR and MI will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India. The live action will begin at 7:30 pm IST, while the toss will take place at 7:00pm.
IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures
Qualifier 1: Dharamsala, May 26
Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27
Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29
Final: Ahmedabad, May 31