India's Oil Trade Deficit Set To Balloon To New High In FY27: Crisil

India’s oil trade deficit is projected to hit an all-time high in FY27 due to surging crude prices and rising import volumes.
Stagnant refined product exports and over 85% import dependency expose deep-rooted external vulnerabilities.
A wider current account deficit, lower GDP growth (6.6%), and higher inflation (5.1%) are anticipated.
India's oil trade deficit is projected to reach unprecedented levels in FY27, driven by a toxic combination of surging crude prices, stagnating refined product exports, and the nation's entrenched dependence on imported petroleum, according to a warning from ratings agency Crisil.
The report, titled "Oil's not well", signals a dramatic reversal from previous trends and places significant pressure on India's external finances.
Structural Weakness Exposed
India meets over 85% of its annual crude oil requirement through imports, a dependency that has deepened over time. Import volumes have climbed from nearly 190 million tonnes in FY14 to exceed 300 million tonnes in FY26, yet exports of refined petroleum products have remained largely flat, aside from a temporary post-pandemic spike.
This imbalance worsened from FY24 onward, as refined product exports declined for two consecutive fiscals while imports continued rising, marking a "break from the past when the deficit used to narrow as crude oil prices fell."
Price Shock and CAD Projections
Crisil expects Brent crude to average between USD 90-95 per barrel in FY27, a sharp increase from USD 70.3 in the previous fiscal. Consequently, India's current account deficit (CAD) is forecast to widen to 2.2% of GDP this fiscal, up from an estimated 0.8% in FY26.
The deteriorating outlook reflects both higher energy costs and potential pressure on remittances from West Asia, which accounts for a significant share of inward flows.
Broader Economic Implications
The energy shock is already reshaping India's macroeconomic trajectory. S&P Global and Crisil have downgraded India's GDP growth forecast for FY27 to 6.6%, down from 7.6% previously . Inflation is projected to rise to approximately 5.1%, reflecting second-round effects of elevated energy and freight costs.
Economists note that while the CAD remains within manageable levels, sustained pressure on the capital account and currency could pose more significant challenges if oil prices remain elevated for a prolonged period.