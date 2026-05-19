US Nod to Possible Sale of Support Services for Apache Helicopters, M777A2 Howitzers

The principal contractors for the Apache support services deal will be the Boeing Company and Lockheed Martin, the State Department said. For the howitzers support, the principal contractor will be BAE Systems, located in Cumbria, UK. The Department of State said India has requested to buy AH-64E Apache sustainment support services; US Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; technical data and publications; personnel training; and other related elements of logistics and program support.