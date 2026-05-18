In First Cabinet Meeting, Satheesan Promises Welfare Push, White Paper On Finance

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar with newly sworn-in state Chief Minister VD Satheesan and the Council of Ministers after the swearing-in ceremony of the state government, in Thiruvananthapuram. Photo: PTI

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar with newly sworn-in state Chief Minister VD Satheesan and the Council of Ministers after the swearing-in ceremony of the state government, in Thiruvananthapuram. Photo: PTI