Peddi Trailer Out: Ram Charan’s Sporting Fury Sets Up A Battle Beyond The Playground

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film presents the actor in multiple athletic avatars alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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Peddi Trailer Out
Peddi Trailer Out: Ram Charan Shines In Buchi Babu Sana Film Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Peddi Trailer Out showcases Ram Charan balancing cricket, wrestling and emotional conflict.

  • Buchi Babu Sana’s sports drama explores oppression, leadership and village pride through action.

  • Janhvi Kapoor and AR Rahman strengthen Peddi’s growing pre-release excitement and buzz.

Peddi Trailer Out and the response has been immediate. Ram Charan’s upcoming Telugu sports action drama has dropped its first full trailer, offering a glimpse into a film that combines athletic spectacle with social conflict. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi positions its lead character as more than a sportsman, hinting at a story rooted in resistance, identity and village pride.

The three-minute trailer opens in Peddi’s village, where Ram Charan’s character is introduced as a hero admired across sporting fields. Whether it is cricket, wrestling or running, the younger generation appears united in seeing Peddi as their champion. Boman Irani’s character is used to frame this admiration, establishing Peddi as a larger-than-life figure.

Ram Charan’s Multiple Avatars Drive Peddi Trailer

One of the trailer’s biggest highlights is Ram Charan’s physical transformation. He appears both as a sharp cricketer and a muscular wrestler, signalling a demanding role built around two high-intensity sports.

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A powerful statement about pride and competition is delivered by Ram Charan’s character in the trailer, underlining Peddi’s fierce personality. Another emotionally charged moment suggests that the games are merely a surface layer, while the real battle lies in protecting people from oppression.

Janhvi Kapoor and strong supporting cast add weight

Janhvi Kapoor appears as Achiyyamma, portrayed as affectionate yet strong-willed. Her chemistry with Ram Charan adds warmth to the otherwise intense narrative.

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The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma and Ravi Kishan, while Boman Irani makes a special appearance. Music has been composed by Oscar-winning AR Rahman.

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The trailer closes on an emotional note, hinting that Peddi’s journey is less about trophies and more about fighting injustice. Peddi is scheduled for theatrical release on June 4, with premiere screenings planned a day earlier.

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