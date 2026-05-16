Jannik Sinner Vs Daniil Medvedev, Italian Open 2026: Exhausted World No. 1 Battles Through To Reach Final

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Saturday, May 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Saturday, May 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino