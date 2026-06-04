England Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 Innings Update: Harry Brook Face Of Resistance For Hosts As They Crumble To 140

New Zealand’s pacers dominated a gloomy day at Lord's, wrapping England for 140
Harry Brook’s defiant fifty stood as the lone highlight amidst a flurry of wickets
Persistent rain and bad light cause interruptions frequently
England was bowled out for 140 by New Zealand in the first innings of the first Test at Lord's. When ENG were 118/8, bad light stopped play and tea was taken. Upon resumption, England could add only 32 runs riding on a partnership of Josh Tongue and Adil Rashid.
England lost seven wickets for 94 runs in 23.1 overs allowed in the post-lunch session. The home side was still a long way from avoiding its lowest first innings total at home against New Zealand, 186 at Lord's in 1999.
Harry Brook seemed to take on New Zealand on his own. Brook had 56 of England's 89 runs in the session up to the point he was the eighth man out.
England was ravaged by New Zealand in murky conditions suiting the fast bowlers, who sustained long spells for their rewards while attack leader Matt Henry was off the field.
Seven wickets were shared by Kyle Jamieson and Will O'Rourke, both of whom were finding some swing and extra bounce, and the other three to Nathan Smith, who was moving the ball both ways.
It could have been much worse for England. Brook was dropped on 8 and 45.
Following a two-hour interval for the rain and an early lunch, England resumed on 24-1 and Ben Duckett was out in the second over of the session, struck plumb on the back leg by Smith on 19.
Jacob Bethell followed in the next over, hit on both legs by O'Rourke. New Zealand overturned umpire Adrian Holdstock for the third out.
O'Rourke also claimed the big wicket of Joe Root, who edged behind on 1.
O'Rourke had 2-5 off 16 balls and should have added Brook in his next over but the ball blew through Devon Conway's hands at backward point.
Jamie Smith shouldered arms to a come-backer by Jamieson and had his off stump smashed.
That prompted Lord's to turn the lights on.
Brook finally found a partner in captain Ben Stokes but just as their partnership was starting to flourish, Stokes fell to a magnificent one-handed catch by Kane Williamson, who was standing at second slip and dived in front of first slip.
Brook was dropped on 45 off Jamieson by Rachin Ravindra on the square leg boundary. And when Brook reached his fifty off 64 balls with his ninth boundary, New Zealand would have been haunted by memories of Brook scoring 171 in Christchurch in 2024 after being dropped four times.
But Brook got himself out, hitting Nathan Smith straight to Jamieson at fine leg.
Tailenders Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue were in the middle when bad light stopped play just before more rain.
Robinson departed immediately after resumption with Jamieson claiming his wicket. Tongue (10) and Bashir (14) added crucial 30 runs before the latter's dismissal off Nathan Smith wrapped the innings up for England.