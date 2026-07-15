Suni Lee: American Star Gymnast Eyes Return To Her Third Olympics At 2028 LA Games

A
Associated Press
Published at:

She’s the latest member of the 2024 Olympic team to announce she is eyeing a shot at LA. Jade Carey is among the gold medalists who already have returned to competition

Simone Biles-paris-olympics
Simone Biles, left, celebrates with teammate Suni Lee, of the United States, after winning the gold and bronze medals respectively in the women's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Summary of this article

  • The 23-year-old Lee has been on a break following the 2024 Paris Olympics

  • She’s the latest member of the 2024 Olympic team to announce she is eyeing a shot at LA

  • Lee posted a video on Instagram saying she was back in the gym and ready to return to work

Suni Lee is making a run at a third Olympics.

The America gymnastics star announced she is returning to the sport on Tuesday, about two years out from the Los Angeles Games.

Lee, the 2020 all-around champion and a six-time Olympic medalist, posted a video on Instagram saying she was back in the gym and ready to return to work.

The 23-year-old Lee has been on a break following the 2024 Paris Olympics, in which she helped the Americans win team gold while earning bronze in the all-around and uneven bars.

She’s the latest member of the 2024 Olympic team to announce she is eyeing a shot at LA. Jade Carey is among the gold medalists who already have returned to competition.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories