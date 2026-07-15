Suni Lee: American Star Gymnast Eyes Return To Her Third Olympics At 2028 LA Games

A Associated Press Published at: 15 July 2026 12:06 am

She’s the latest member of the 2024 Olympic team to announce she is eyeing a shot at LA. Jade Carey is among the gold medalists who already have returned to competition

A Associated Press Published at: 15 July 2026 12:06 am

Simone Biles, left, celebrates with teammate Suni Lee, of the United States, after winning the gold and bronze medals respectively in the women's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)