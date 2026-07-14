France Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026: Mariano Rajoy's Remarks Trigger Racism Controversy Before Semi-Final Clash

A
Associated Press
Published at:

Former Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy faces backlash after controversial comments about France's World Cup team, with French and Spanish leaders condemning the remarks as racist ahead of the semifinal

Mariano Rajoys Remarks Trigger Racism Controversy Before Semi-Final Clash
FILE - Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy attends a press conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Friday, June 16, 2017 (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)
Summary of this article

  • Former Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy's remarks on France's team have sparked a racism controversy

  • French and Spanish leaders strongly condemned the comments ahead of the World Cup semifinal

  • France insist their diverse squad represents the country's unity and identity

A former Spanish prime minister is facing criticism for saying that France's World Cup team “does not have any French players," which French and Spanish leaders have called racist.

Mariano Rajoy, a member of Spain’s conservative Popular Party, made the comment in a column for Spanish outlet El Debate ahead of Tuesday’s World Cup semifinal match between the European neighbors.

“They’ve won every match they’ve played at this World Cup and are currently top of the FIFA rankings. They also have an exceptionally strong squad. That said, one thing they don’t have is any French players," Rajoy wrote on July 10.

On Monday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told French broadcaster BFM TV that “France has no skin color. Any contrary claim stems from stupidity, racism or a combination of the two."

A day earlier, French Football Federation President Philippe Diallo wrote on X that “Mariano Rajoy’s remarks about the French team carry intolerable whiffs of racism,” adding that “they also raise questions about the deplorable climate that gives rise to such sentiments. Our players do not need a certificate of nationality from a former Spanish prime minister.”

A spokesperson from Rajoy's Popular Party on Monday said the remarks were sarcastic and made without malice.

Related Content
France players applaud after the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain in Arlington, Texas - AP
Spain players celebrate at the the end of the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain in Arlington, Texas - AP/Ashley Landis
Spain's Lamine Yamal, center top, responds to a question during a news conference Monday, July 13, 2026, in Arlington, Texas, ahead of the team's World Cup semifinal soccer match against France. - | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
France's Kylian Mbappe (10) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and Morocco in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Thursday, July 9, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Steven Senne

“These columns are written without ill intent,” spokesperson Borja Sémper said. “This expression is used without ill intent.”

Spain's ruling Socialist government swiftly condemned the remarks by Rajoy, who was prime minister from 2011 to 2018.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez referenced the comments without naming his predecessor, writing on X: “There are those who still measure belonging by surname, place of birth, or skin color. Others measure it by our roots in a country and our will to contribute to it. Playing soccer. Caring for our elders. Or opening businesses. France, we’ll see you in the semifinals. May the best one win and may racism lose."

France will face Spain on Tuesday at the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. France midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery was asked about the comments the day before the game in a news conference at the venue and said he hadn't seen them.

“This French team has players from different backgrounds and origins,” Zaire-Emery said through a translator. “So does the country. We are a united group, a united team, and that’s all that matters.”

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares also spoke out Monday, saying the Popular Party's leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, needed to disavow the remarks.

Also Check: Who Are The Referee And Match Officials For The France Vs Spain Semi-Final Match

It's not the first time France's team has faced racism during this year's World Cup.

Earlier this month, France captain and star player Kylian Mbappécondemned a Paraguayan senator over remarks she made following Paraguay’s loss to France in the round of 16.

Celeste Amarilla, a senator from Paraguay’s Liberal Radical Party, posted a series of comments on X mocking the French player’s origins, upbringing, education and appearance after France won on July 4 with a penalty by Mbappé.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories