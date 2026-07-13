Bangkok Pub Fire: At Least 27 Dead and Dozens Injured in Chatuchak Nightclub Blaze

A massive fire at the Rong Beer Na Ladprao pub in Bangkok killed at least 27 people and injured up to 63 others on Sunday night.
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt visited the site to coordinate emergency and rescue operations.
An eyewitness musician reported that smoke emerged from a stage circuit breaker before a power failure and subsequent explosion.
A massive fire erupted at the Rong Beer Na Ladprao pub in Bangkok's Chatuchak district at 11:57 pm on Sunday, July 12, 2026. The blaze killed between 27 and 30 people, making it one of the worst such incidents in the popular tourist city in recent years. Rescue personnel identified the victims to include up to 18 women and nine men.
Videos shared online by first responders showed flames engulfing the venue in northern Bangkok as heavy smoke poured out of the main entrance. The footage captured people rushing to escape as thick black smoke rose into the sky.
Hospitalisation figures vary between 18 and 63, with up to 22 victims remaining in critical condition. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt visited the scene to coordinate emergency response efforts.
Eyewitness Accounts and Escape
"We have recovered 27 bodies. Others are being sent to the hospital," Charnvirakul said. A performing musician informed him that smoke rose from a circuit breaker near the stage before the electricity failed. An explosion echoed moments later, and thick smoke rapidly filled the venue. Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about 30 minutes.
Firefighter Chakrit Khongkom arrived on the first fire engine and found the pub engulfed in flames. Many people were trapped inside, while several tried to escape through the rear of the building. "The fire was not that aggressive, but the smoke had engulfed 100% of the venue. The smoke was everywhere. Most of the survivors were choking on smoke," Khongkom told Reuters.
Laotian tourist Kan Kutirat described the terrifying scene, saying he "heard loud screaming from a lot of people inside, chaos happened".
"I never experienced anything like this before. The images are still stuck in my mind," Kutirat told AFP. Kutirat shared verified footage on Facebook showing people running out of the pub with their shirts on fire. He also helped carry an unconscious woman out of the bar.
Investigation and Victim Identification
Emergency workers and forensic teams remained at the site into Monday morning to gather evidence and prepare bodies for transport.
The pub had the required permits and emergency exits, Sittipunt said. However, forensic investigators and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration found that emergency exits were heavily obstructed by tables and seating. The venue also lacked a rear fire escape and used highly flammable foam soundproofing. The disaster surpasses the 2022 Mountain B club fire's initial death toll but remains below the 67 deaths in the 2009 Santika Club fire.
Identification remains difficult as rescue workers found many victims unconscious or without identification documents. As of July 13, 2026, it remains unclear if any foreign tourists are among the casualties. Authorities are working to establish the nationalities and identities of all victims.