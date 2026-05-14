PV Sindhu Vs Amalie Schulz LIVE Score, Thailand Open: Indian Star Targets Quarter-Final Spot In Bangkok

PV Sindhu vs Amalie Schulz Live Score, Thailand Open 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the BWF World Tour Super 500 women’s singles second-round match on May 14, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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PV Sindhu vs Amalie Schulz live score Thailand Open 2026 BWF Super 500 women’s singles
India's PV Sindhu celebrates a point during her Thailand Open women's singles match against Tung Ciou-tong on May 13, 2026. | Photo: X/BAI_media
Welcome to our live coverage of the Thailand Open 2026 women’s singles second-round fixture between PV Sindhu and Amalie Schulz at the Nimibutr Arena in Bangkok on Thursday, May 14, 2026. Ranked 12th and seeded sixth, Sindhu advanced to the second round with a straight-game victory over Tung Ciou-tong. Against Denmark’s Schulz, Sindhu will look to continue her quest for a quarter-final spot and end her two-year trophy drought. Follow the play-by-play updates from the PV Sindhu vs Amalie Schulz badminton match right here.
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PV Sindhu vs Amalie Schulz LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: Welcome!

Good morning, badminton fans! This is the start of our live blog covering PV Sindhu’s Thailand Open 2026 match against Amalie Schulz in Bangkok. Stay tuned for pre-match updates as they come in.

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