143 On A Special Day: Sediqullah Atal Leaves Tom Latham’s Birthday Record Behind

Sediqullah Atal smashed 143 on his 25th birthday against Ireland
Atal and Ibrahim Zadran added 231 runs for Afghanistan’s second wicket
Atal broke Tom Latham’s record for the highest ODI score on a player’s birthday
Sediqullah Atal celebrated his 25th birthday in spectacular fashion, producing one of the finest innings of his young international career as Afghanistan posted 343/9 against Ireland in the fourth ODI at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast, on Wednesday.
The left-handed opener smashed 143 off 120 balls, striking 17 fours and four sixes, to become the highest individual scorer in an ODI on his birthday. He surpassed New Zealand’s Tom Latham, who had made an unbeaten 140 against the Netherlands on his 30th birthday in 2022.
Atal's innings was particularly significant because it came after he had managed only 42 and 0 in the previous two ODIs of the series. His latest knock took his ODI tally to another level and proved why Afghanistan regard him as one of their most promising top-order batters. Atal had already scored his maiden ODI century against Zimbabwe and featured prominently for Afghanistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy.
Atal And Ibrahim Zadran Produce Record Partnership
Atal found the perfect partner in Ibrahim Zadran, and the pair transformed Afghanistan's innings after Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dismissed for 12. The two left-handers put together a spectacular 231-run partnership for the second wicket, coming from just 220 balls.
Zadran eventually fell for an impressive 107 off 118 balls, with his innings containing 11 fours and one six. His century provided the foundation, while Atal accelerated according to the situations during the latter stages of the partnership.
The partnership was Afghanistan's biggest of the series and gave the visitors complete control of the first innings. Once Zadran departed, Atal continued attacking, reaching his century in style before moving beyond 140.
According to the live scorecard, Atal reached his second ODI century from 99 balls, having moved to the landmark with a single. He then continued to find the boundary regularly, including a sequence of sixes against Ireland's spin options.
His 143 was also a major jump from his previous ODI best of 104, which he had scored against Zimbabwe. Before this innings, Atal had played 14 ODIs and accumulated 419 runs according to career records; his latest 143 therefore significantly lifted his career numbers.
Afghanistan Post 343 As Atal Enters Birthday Record Books
Afghanistan finished on 343/9 in 50 overs, leaving Ireland with a target of 344. Besides Atal and Zadran, Darwish Rasooli added a quick 24 off 14 balls, while Azmatullah Omarzai made 15 off 12. Rashid Khan contributed 11 from 10 deliveries as Afghanistan maintained an aggressive approach through the final overs.
The most remarkable number, however, remained Atal's 143.
Before Wednesday, Tom Latham's unbeaten 140 against the Netherlands in 2022 stood as the highest ODI score made on a player's birthday. Latham had overtaken Sachin Tendulkar's 134 against Australia from 1998, while Ross Taylor's 131 against Pakistan in the 2011 World Cup was another notable birthday hundred.
|Player
|Country
|Runs
|Balls
|4s/6s
|Birthday
|Opposition
|Venue
|Date
|Sediqullah Atal
|Afghanistan
|143
|120
|17/4
|25th
|Ireland
|Belfast
|August 12, 2026
|Tom Latham
|New Zealand
|140*
|123
|10/5
|30th
|Netherlands
|Hamilton
|April 2, 2022
|Sachin Tendulkar
|India
|134
|131
|12/3
|25th
|Australia
|Sharjah
|April 24, 1998
Atal has now moved to the top of that list with 143, doing so on the same day he turned 25.
For Atal, though, Wednesday's innings will stand apart. On his birthday, the young Afghan batter combined a career-best score, a second ODI century, a 231-run partnership and a place at the top of a unique ODI record list, turning his 25th birthday into a landmark occasion in Afghanistan cricket.
Not just that, his knock also helped the team beat the hosts by 42 runs and seal the five-match series 3-0. The left-hander was also adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-defining knock.