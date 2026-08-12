The Rohit Sharma Show: Former India Captain Enters Television With New Sony Reality Show

Rohit Sharma is set to make his TV debut with The Rohit Sharma Show on Sony TV and SonyLIV
Sony has kept the show’s format under wraps, with promos featuring Rohit’s viral ‘garden’ dialogue
Rohit’s ODI future remains under scrutiny ahead of the 2027 World Cup despite his emphatic 138 at Lord’s
Former India captain Rohit Sharma is set to make his television debut with Sony Entertainment Television through a new programme titled The Rohit Sharma Show. The show will also be available on SonyLIV, although the broadcaster has kept its format and premiere date under wraps. SonyLIV’s preview page has listed the project under the reality category, adding to the curiosity around what the cricket superstar has planned for his first major television venture.
The announcement comes at an interesting point in Rohit’s career. The 39-year-old has already retired from T20Is and Test cricket but continues to be available for ODIs. His future in the 50-over format has repeatedly been discussed, particularly with the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon. However, the BCCI had firmly stated ahead of the Lord’s ODI against England that the match would not be Rohit’s last for India.
Rohit’s ‘Garden’ Dialogue Returns In Sony’s Promos
Sony began building anticipation for Rohit’s television debut months ago, using one of his most recognisable viral moments as the central theme of its promotional campaign. His famous “Koi bhi garden mein nahi ghumega” remark, originally delivered while directing fielders during a match, became the foundation for the first teaser.
The promo showed fans repeatedly asking Rohit to recreate the viral line, much to the former India captain’s annoyance. Sony eventually billed his arrival as the “biggest entertainment debut”, while the show’s listing revealed its title and reality-show classification.
A newer promo has now added another layer to the build-up. Rohit is shown preparing for his television appearance, checking the production setup and camera arrangements before giving the go-ahead to begin. The teaser again plays on his viral dialogue, with Rohit joking about how much attention the show could generate.
The timing of the project is particularly intriguing because speculation over his cricketing future intensified during India’s ODI series in England. After scores of 11 and 26 in the opening two games, questions emerged over whether the Lord’s match could be his final ODI.
Rohit answered emphatically, smashing 138 off 110 balls, although India lost the match by 27 runs and the series 2-1. He subsequently dismissed the retirement noise, insisting that his focus remained on contributing to the team.
With the ODI future debate still lingering despite official backing from the BCCI, Rohit is now preparing to step into an entirely different arena. While details of The Rohit Sharma Show remain closely guarded, his television debut promises to give fans a new side of the veteran cricketer away from the boundary ropes.