The Rohit Sharma Show: Former India Captain Enters Television With New Sony Reality Show

The announcement comes at an interesting point in Rohit’s career. The 39-year-old has already retired from T20Is and Test cricket but continues to be available for ODIs. His future in the 50-over format has repeatedly been discussed, particularly with the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon. However, the BCCI had firmly stated ahead of the Lord’s ODI against England that the match would not be Rohit’s last for India.