West Indies Vs Pakistan, 2nd Test 2026: Abdullah Shafique, Sajid Khan Star As Babar Azam & Co. Level Series 1-1

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Pakistan defeated West Indies by eight wickets in the second Test to level the series 1-1, with Abdullah Shafique and Sajid Khan starring while securing crucial World Test Championship points

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 2nd Test 2026
Pakistan captain Babar Azam posing alongside West Indies skipper Roston Chase as they share the tropy Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan beat West Indies by eight wickets to level the two-match Test series 1-1

  • Abdullah Shafique's unbeaten 160 and Sajid Khan's 10-wicket match haul sealed the victory

  • The win earned Pakistan 12 crucial WTC points ahead of their upcoming Test series against England

Pakistan produced a commanding all-round display to defeat West Indies by eight wickets in the second Test at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, drawing the two-match series 1-1. After losing the opening Test, the visitors responded with resilience, thanks to Abdullah Shafique's unbeaten century and another clinical performance from their spin attack.

West Indies posted 344 in the first innings after electing to bat, with Justin Greaves top-scoring with 73 and captain Roston Chase adding 70. Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan led the bowling effort with figures of 4/85, ensuring the hosts were prevented from building a bigger total.

Pakistan responded impressively with 387, taking a crucial 43-run first-innings lead. Abdullah Shafique anchored the innings with a magnificent 160 not out, while Babar Azam contributed 88 and Azan Awais chipped in with 55. Although Jomel Warrican claimed an outstanding 6/112, Pakistan had already seized control of the contest through Shafique's marathon knock.

Shafique's Marathon Innings Gives Pakistan the Edge

Coming into the match under pressure after the defeat in the first Test, Pakistan needed one of their senior batters to step up, and Shafique delivered in style.

The opener remained unbeaten throughout the innings, batting with patience and composure to frustrate the West Indies attack. His 160* not only gave Pakistan the lead but also earned him a place in the record books as the first Pakistan batter since 1977 to score 150-plus in a Test innings in the West Indies.

Related Content
Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique bats during the first day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa in Rawalpindi. - Anjum Naveed/AP Photo
Babar Azam in action against West Indies at Queen's Park Oval during second Test match. - windiescricket/X
West Indies beat Pakistan by 90 runs in the 1st Test in Tarouba on Tuesday, July 28. - X/Windies Cricket
West Indies and Pakistan captains in toss ahead of 1st Test match 2026. - windiescricket/X

Babar Azam looked set for a long-awaited century before falling for 88, while Azan Awais continued his impressive start to Test cricket with a valuable half-century.

Sajid Khan Spins Pakistan to Series-Levelling Victory

West Indies failed to recover in their second innings as Pakistan's spinners tightened their grip on the match. The hosts were bowled out for 117, losing their last four wickets for just 14 runs after resuming Day 4 with a slender lead. Sajid Khan starred once again, finishing with 6/46 to complete a match haul of 10 wickets, while Ali Usman provided excellent support with key breakthroughs.

Chasing a modest target of 75, Pakistan made light work of the task, reaching 77/2 in 23.3 overs to seal an eight-wicket victory. Babar Azam fittingly finished the contest with a towering six, ending Pakistan's wait for an away Test victory and ensuring the visitors left the Caribbean with the series honours shared.

The result was a significant boost for Pakistan, especially after captain Shan Masood missed the match through injury. Shafique's career-best effort with the bat and Sajid Khan's match-winning spell ensured Pakistan bounced back strongly to level the series before heading into their upcoming three-Test tour of England later this month.

What It Means for the World Test Championship

The victory also gave Pakistan a timely boost in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27. By drawing the two-match series 1-1, Pakistan avoided a second successive series defeat and collected 12 valuable WTC points from the second Test.

While the result improves their points tally, they remain in the lower half of the standings after an inconsistent start to the cycle and will now shift focus to the upcoming three-Test away series against England, where more crucial WTC points will be on offer. West Indies, meanwhile, missed the opportunity to complete a home sweep and strengthen their position after taking the opening Test.

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