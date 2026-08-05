West Indies Vs Pakistan, 2nd Test 2026: Abdullah Shafique, Sajid Khan Star As Babar Azam & Co. Level Series 1-1

Pakistan beat West Indies by eight wickets to level the two-match Test series 1-1
Abdullah Shafique's unbeaten 160 and Sajid Khan's 10-wicket match haul sealed the victory
The win earned Pakistan 12 crucial WTC points ahead of their upcoming Test series against England
Pakistan produced a commanding all-round display to defeat West Indies by eight wickets in the second Test at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, drawing the two-match series 1-1. After losing the opening Test, the visitors responded with resilience, thanks to Abdullah Shafique's unbeaten century and another clinical performance from their spin attack.
West Indies posted 344 in the first innings after electing to bat, with Justin Greaves top-scoring with 73 and captain Roston Chase adding 70. Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan led the bowling effort with figures of 4/85, ensuring the hosts were prevented from building a bigger total.
Pakistan responded impressively with 387, taking a crucial 43-run first-innings lead. Abdullah Shafique anchored the innings with a magnificent 160 not out, while Babar Azam contributed 88 and Azan Awais chipped in with 55. Although Jomel Warrican claimed an outstanding 6/112, Pakistan had already seized control of the contest through Shafique's marathon knock.
Shafique's Marathon Innings Gives Pakistan the Edge
Coming into the match under pressure after the defeat in the first Test, Pakistan needed one of their senior batters to step up, and Shafique delivered in style.
The opener remained unbeaten throughout the innings, batting with patience and composure to frustrate the West Indies attack. His 160* not only gave Pakistan the lead but also earned him a place in the record books as the first Pakistan batter since 1977 to score 150-plus in a Test innings in the West Indies.
Babar Azam looked set for a long-awaited century before falling for 88, while Azan Awais continued his impressive start to Test cricket with a valuable half-century.
Sajid Khan Spins Pakistan to Series-Levelling Victory
West Indies failed to recover in their second innings as Pakistan's spinners tightened their grip on the match. The hosts were bowled out for 117, losing their last four wickets for just 14 runs after resuming Day 4 with a slender lead. Sajid Khan starred once again, finishing with 6/46 to complete a match haul of 10 wickets, while Ali Usman provided excellent support with key breakthroughs.
Chasing a modest target of 75, Pakistan made light work of the task, reaching 77/2 in 23.3 overs to seal an eight-wicket victory. Babar Azam fittingly finished the contest with a towering six, ending Pakistan's wait for an away Test victory and ensuring the visitors left the Caribbean with the series honours shared.
The result was a significant boost for Pakistan, especially after captain Shan Masood missed the match through injury. Shafique's career-best effort with the bat and Sajid Khan's match-winning spell ensured Pakistan bounced back strongly to level the series before heading into their upcoming three-Test tour of England later this month.
What It Means for the World Test Championship
The victory also gave Pakistan a timely boost in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27. By drawing the two-match series 1-1, Pakistan avoided a second successive series defeat and collected 12 valuable WTC points from the second Test.
While the result improves their points tally, they remain in the lower half of the standings after an inconsistent start to the cycle and will now shift focus to the upcoming three-Test away series against England, where more crucial WTC points will be on offer. West Indies, meanwhile, missed the opportunity to complete a home sweep and strengthen their position after taking the opening Test.