West Indies Vs Pakistan, 2nd Test 2026: Abdullah Shafique, Sajid Khan Star As Babar Azam & Co. Level Series 1-1

West Indies failed to recover in their second innings as Pakistan's spinners tightened their grip on the match. The hosts were bowled out for 117, losing their last four wickets for just 14 runs after resuming Day 4 with a slender lead. Sajid Khan starred once again, finishing with 6/46 to complete a match haul of 10 wickets, while Ali Usman provided excellent support with key breakthroughs.