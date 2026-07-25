The Breaking Point: Why Tennis Is Facing A Withdrawal Crisis

Professional tennis has come under systemic crisis due to expanded calendar
Many top stars have withdrawn from ATP & WTA events
Players are increasingly forced to prioritise long-term bodily integrity over immediate ranking points
Elite professional tennis is facing a systemic crisis as a relentless, expanded calendar pushes players beyond their physiological limits, leading to an unprecedented wave of tournament withdrawals.
This growing "withdrawal symptom" is exemplified by world No. 1 Jannik Sinner and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic pulling out of the Canadian Open 2026 in Montreal. Joining them on the sidelines is world No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz, who returned to action after long-term wrist injury.
When a sport's three biggest draws skip a flagship ATP Masters 1000 event, it signals that the tour's structural framework is fundamentally broken, one way or another.
The Root Cause: A Demanding Calendar
The primary driver behind the surge in injuries and pullouts is a highly compressed, multi-surface schedule. Modern tennis demands that athletes transition rapidly between clay, grass, and hard courts over a short period.
Case in point, the European summer requires grinding through gruelling best-of-five-set matches at the French Open and Wimbledon. Immediately following, players are expected to cross the Atlantic to play Masters 1000 events in the US Open Series, the summer hard-court tennis lead-up to the year's final Grand Slam tournament in New York, like the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Masters.
Additionally, the expansion of several Masters 1000 tournaments into two-week formats has drastically reduced necessary recovery windows.
Commenting on his biological limitations following a five-hour quarterfinal match at Wimbledon earlier this month, Novak Djokovic explained to CBS:
"You're just trying to take every percentage of extra edge that I can get to be able to still compete at an elite level with young guys, right? But the body is responding differently, and that’s just biology.
"The wear and tear of 20-plus years at the highest level is just taking its toll, so it takes me longer to recover. So after those five-hour, 15-minute quarterfinals, I just couldn’t fully recover for the semis, and I wasn't as fresh as I wanted to be."
The Physical Toll And Sports Injury
Modern tennis that we get to witness is violent baseline exchanges, hyper-aggressive sliding on hard courts, and explosive changes of direction.
This style of play places massive stress on the human body. Overuse injuries to joints, tendons, and muscles have become an inevitability rather than a risk.
Players are increasingly forced to prioritise long-term bodily integrity over immediate ranking points. In an official statement released by Tennis Canada regarding his withdrawal, reigning Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner stated:
"After carefully considering all the factors together with my team, we have made the difficult decision to withdraw from Montreal,” said Sinner, who won at Wimbledon earlier this month.
"It is never easy to miss such an important event, but we believe this is the right decision to prioritise my health. I'm disappointed not to be there, but I look forward to returning to Montreal in the future."
The Compounding Effects On The Sport
The consequences of this withdrawal trend extend far beyond individual medical charts. It severely impacts the ecosystem of professional tennis: Tournaments are stripped of star power, leaving fans and broadcasters without marquee matchups; local organisers face diminished ticket sales and reduced commercial engagement when top seeds pull out last-minute.
And the high frequency of these absences undermines the prestige of flagship events, as stated by Canadian Open's tournament director Valerie Tetreault.
"We are obviously very disappointed that Jannik and Novak won't be joining us in Montreal this year, especially after they also withdrew from last year's tournament in Toronto," the BBC quoted Tetreault as saying. "We respect their decisions and understand that, with such a demanding schedule, players' health must remain the priority."
"That said, we believe the frequency of these last-minute withdrawals in the last few years raises a broader issue for our sport... Masters 1000 events are among the flagship tournaments on the tour, and fans rightfully expect to see the world's best compete."
What It Entails For The Future
The current trajectory is unsustainable. Tennis is locked in a battle between financial expansion and player welfare.
If the ATP and WTA tours do not introduce structural modifications -- such as shorter mandatory schedules, extended off-seasons, or a review of the two-week Masters format -- elite fields will continue to fracture.
Until systemic changes are implemented, top players will continue to save their bodies exclusively for the Grand Slams, leaving the rest of the tour to bear the brunt of the sport's chronic physical exhaustion.
And compounding the frustration over an exhausting calendar is a growing rebellion regarding how the sport's surging revenues are distributed.
As tournament lengths expand, lower-ranked players face increased travel and coaching expenses without a proportional rise in compensation. This financial strain has driven players to form a union and demand a fairer share of tournament profits.