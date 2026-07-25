Outlook Explains | When Does India's Domestic Cricket Season Start? Everything You Need To Know

India's domestic calendar is far more than just the Ranji Trophy. It includes competitions across all three formats and multiple age categories.

The marquee senior men's tournaments include:

Duleep Trophy - Inter-zonal first-class tournament that opens the season.

Irani Cup - Played between the Ranji Trophy champions and the Rest of India.

Ranji Trophy - India's premier first-class championship and the country's most prestigious red-ball tournament.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) - Domestic T20 championship contested by state teams.

Vijay Hazare Trophy – India's premier 50-over domestic competition.

Beyond these, the BCCI also organises tournaments for Under-23, Under-19 and Under-16 cricketers, along with an extensive women's domestic calendar featuring similar multi-format competitions. The 2026-27 season alone includes 1,788 matches, highlighting the sheer scale of India's domestic ecosystem.